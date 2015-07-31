6 modern and stylish seat designs

There are a few things essential to a stylish and serviceable home, and one of them is seating. Household seats offer respite after a long and gruelling day, they impart a sense of comfort and cosiness, along with offering a warmth and security. Choosing seating for the home can be a tricky task, you must consider your décor, design, style, and colour, along with the general aesthetic you are hoping to achieve. Today on homify we are paying homage to luxury and glamour, from the simple armchair to the large sofa, there is an opulent seating choice for every taste and preference.

Whether you have a penchant for heritage furniture with contemporary upholstery, or simply a predilection for simple refined elegance, take a look at the following examples below, and inject a little glamour, glitz, and allure into your domestic space.