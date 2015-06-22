How to infuse tropical décor into your home

With the recent heatwave still extremely vivid in every Londoners mind, it makes sense that we are looking to décor and decoration to impart a sense of cool tranquillity within our domestic spaces. When we think of tropical design we are instantly transported to far-flung islands. Serene destinations replete with sparkling white sand, and gorgeously glimmering blue water. We picture bamboo clad villas, king sized beds covered in crisp white linen, and plenty of abundant fresh seafood. Along with island escapes, tropical interiors evoke a sense of lush jungle adventure. Huge green leaves, and a rich tapestry of tangled vines, brightly coloured flowers, and the sound of obscure and intriguing bird calls. When decorating our homes with a touch of tropical pizzazz, it is important to blend the strong and lively features with other subtle and stylish elements. Below we have collected five examples of wonderfully elegant and interesting interiors that have brilliantly incorporated a sense of tropical wonderment and whimsicality.
To check them out and get some inspiration, peek below, and begin planning your next tropical domestic space.
If you want to evoke a little tropical charm in your dwelling, consider some stylishly lush accessories. Here in this example fom Rigby & Mac we see many different styles that would work wonderfully and impart a sense of tropical tomfoolery. Firstly we have a modern seat in a rainbow tone that is wonderfully paired with a bright blue side table. Exuding ocean vibes, this blue hue is brilliant in infusing an essence of beach side glamour and funky character. In addition there are plenty of curios shown that work wonderfully to add to the cohesion of the tropical style. Various ceramic statuettes in the shape of pineapples and a macaw, wonderfully add to the tropical tone of the space. Topped off with a lampshade in a botanic print, and the space is set to become a tropical getaway in the centre of your own domestic space.
Wallpaper is a brilliant way to infuse a space with an immediate character and ambience. In this example we see a brilliant vintage-esque wall covering that looks fabulous, and creates a restful and relaxing tropical vibe. Pair this wallpaper with a carefree and informal décor, and fill your space with plenty of neutral hued textiles, fabric accessories, and curios.
Nothing says tropical relaxation and tranquillity like an outdoor garden. But what do you do if you don’t have a garden to decorate and rest within? Take a leaf out of this designs book, and incorporate plants into your balcony or terrace. Think layered or levelled planting pots, ferns, and plenty of potted greenery to evoke a sense of tropic getaway in your domestic space.
Hammocks have a wonderful ability to create whimsically relaxedness wherever they are located. Take a look at this beautiful example from Emily Hannah, the green colour evokes a tropical style and ambience while the semi-upright seated position means you can get in and out of it with ease. Place this hammock in your garden, outdoor space, courtyard, balcony, or even inside conservatory, for an essence of tropical relaxation and comfort.
This stunning entertaining space exudes a strong sense of tropical vivacity. Imparting a bold impression of comfort and enjoyment, the area is equipped for any warm and relaxing day. Think modular outdoor furniture, plenty of patterned throw cushions, rugs, and comfortable accessories. In addition the area is flanked by bamboo plants, which further enhance the tropical spirit and ambience.