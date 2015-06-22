How to infuse tropical décor into your home

With the recent heatwave still extremely vivid in every Londoners mind, it makes sense that we are looking to décor and decoration to impart a sense of cool tranquillity within our domestic spaces. When we think of tropical design we are instantly transported to far-flung islands. Serene destinations replete with sparkling white sand, and gorgeously glimmering blue water. We picture bamboo clad villas, king sized beds covered in crisp white linen, and plenty of abundant fresh seafood. Along with island escapes, tropical interiors evoke a sense of lush jungle adventure. Huge green leaves, and a rich tapestry of tangled vines, brightly coloured flowers, and the sound of obscure and intriguing bird calls. When decorating our homes with a touch of tropical pizzazz, it is important to blend the strong and lively features with other subtle and stylish elements. Below we have collected five examples of wonderfully elegant and interesting interiors that have brilliantly incorporated a sense of tropical wonderment and whimsicality.

To check them out and get some inspiration, peek below, and begin planning your next tropical domestic space.