5 eclectic living ideas

Within our domestic spaces we are often looking for ways to create individuality and demonstrate our unique sense of style. Our homes are a reflection of ourselves, our personalities, and our innate style. Because of this, it is important to ensure your dwelling honesty reflects the aesthetic and ambience you are trying to achieve. Eclectic décor is a term that is both multi-faceted and far reaching, it can include countless combinations of styles, and fusions of many varied designs. If you want to create an eclectic home, you first need to determine the textures, time periods, styles, trends, and colours that you like. Achieving the fine line between a chaotic jumbled mess, and a beautifully designed room is tricky and will require practice. Consider a less is more approach if you are a first-timer, and ensure each item is thoughtfully chosen with intent rather than hastiness.
For some tips, and stylish interior examples, check out the following images below, and acquire some inspiration for your eclectic domestic makeover.
Creating an eclectic space can seem a tricky undertaking, you want to ensure your room is comfortable, as well as interesting, without a sense of gaudiness or garish atmosphere. Getting the mix right is essential. Choose items that are meaningful to your aesthetic sensibilities, but push the boundaries of design and uniqueness. Be bold, pair furniture and ornamentation you normally wouldn’t, pick and choose items based on colour, texture, age, and history, and moreover, don’t be afraid to change things around if they don’t exude your desired ambience. Take a look at this example above, the room is a mishmash of different colours, styles, cultures, and eras, and yet, it works in creating an original and interesting vibe. The mixture of Asian influence with modern mid-century design is brilliantly juxtaposed, while the retro art contrasts the traditional forms of the musical instruments. Take a few cues from this design, and add a little eclecticism into your abode.
This living room by Smartstyle Interiors is an excellent glimpse into a beautifully eclectic home. The difference in styles is evident through the chosen pieces of furniture. We see a plush velvet sofa, coordinated with a dark timber side table, and upon it, a bright vase of blossoming blooms. Eclecticism can be bold, or it can be subtle, and in the case of this interior, a perfect blend and balance has been achieved, creating a space of style and elegance. The inlaid chair against the wall, wonderfully contrasts the heritage art, and the thoughtful curios on the console table are interwoven with red lighting, creating an interesting centrepiece, and eye-catching focal point for the space.
This minimal space is a brilliant example of how to achieve an eclectic blend of different styles without crowding an interior area. This room is simple; white colour scheme, heritage furniture, and retro/vintage accessories to complete the area, and inject and stylishly diverse ambience.
What an absolutely striking bathroom. This wash space is replete with a freestanding tub, heritage styled vanity, contemporary light fitting, and raw industrial-esque walls. Emulating this stunning design in your own home is easy, simply equip your space with a fusion of different styles. Think heritage furniture with modern fittings, and plenty of attention-grabbing elements can juxtapose against each other, creating a space that exudes keen artistic flair
This bedroom is sumptuously eclectic, from the industrial feature wall, to the heritage side lamp, the space is cool, composed, and ultimately stylish. Choose an upholstered bedhead, geometric quilted bedspread, dusty pink cushions, fabulously individual wall covering, and sturdy timber side table. Top the table with a traditional lamp, and you will have created an eclectic space rich in refinement and taste.