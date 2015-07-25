5 eclectic living ideas

Within our domestic spaces we are often looking for ways to create individuality and demonstrate our unique sense of style. Our homes are a reflection of ourselves, our personalities, and our innate style. Because of this, it is important to ensure your dwelling honesty reflects the aesthetic and ambience you are trying to achieve. Eclectic décor is a term that is both multi-faceted and far reaching, it can include countless combinations of styles, and fusions of many varied designs. If you want to create an eclectic home, you first need to determine the textures, time periods, styles, trends, and colours that you like. Achieving the fine line between a chaotic jumbled mess, and a beautifully designed room is tricky and will require practice. Consider a less is more approach if you are a first-timer, and ensure each item is thoughtfully chosen with intent rather than hastiness.

For some tips, and stylish interior examples, check out the following images below, and acquire some inspiration for your eclectic domestic makeover.