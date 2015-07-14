6 industrial chic interiors

Industrial, it is exactly what it sounds like, industrial. Yet somehow, over the years, it has become the complete opposite, it has become chic. Now we’re not suggesting your decorate your home like an abandoned ironworks in Scunthorpe, but by picking and choosing a few key elements, you can impart a sense of sophisticated utilitarianism. The factories of yesteryear were scarcely decorated, nor were they covered in stylish wallpaper, or ruggedly perfect pieces of restored artisan furniture. These industrial locations, no matter how rough and raw, were inspirational in creating this highly sought after interior style. Think stripped back furniture and architecture, repurposed objects, and a sense of history and heritage.
For some extra inspiration, take a look at these stylish examples below, and inject a rugged, gritty, and ultimately uber-chic industrial vibe into your abode.
The epitome of industrial chic design has to be this gorgeous kitchen and dining space from Bricks Studio. Brimming with industrial elements such as subway style tiled splashback, reclaimed timber dining table, and hanging oversized pendant lamps, this space is a brilliant example of the sophisticated elegance that can be achieved with quality finishes and fixtures. Exposed shelving adds to the rustic appeal of this kitchen and polished concrete flooring adds the final industrial icing on the decorative cake.
This stylish bedroom is replete with huge industrial sleeping space manufactured from reclaimed industrial parts, and fashioned into a unique, and original bed. In addition, the industrial décor is matched with a dusty colour scheme, traditional art, and plenty of vintage accessories. The timber floorboards add to the final cohesive design, and add warmth against the iron furnishings.
Industrial design often comes with many accessories, accoutrements, and ornamentation. In this example we see an industrial themed living, dining, and kitchen space that is minimal, interesting, and impressively styled. The exposed brown brick wall works wonderfully with the timber in the kitchen, juxtaposed against the crisp white walls and ceiling. The seating incorporates ironwork and timber, which is wonderfully contrasted against the light blue moulded plastic chairs within the dining space.
Industrial interiors are wonderfully adjustable and open to different variations and stylish interpretations. In this example we see a bold blue sofa matched with an exposed brick wall and huge window to maximise natural light. In addition, the room is softened with a white colour scheme, and oversized cream rug. If you want to emulate this style in your own home, think parquet timber flooring, mid-century furniture, repurposed industrial coffee table, and plenty of vintage accessories.
This renovated New York loft is a great example of chic sophisticated industrial living. Replete with a contemporary sleek kitchen, mid-century modern furniture, and exposed bookshelves dividing the living spaces. In addition, from this vantage our eyes are focused on the ottoman-cum-coffee table that exudes a combination of industrial ambience and tufted upholstery. To replicate this uber-stylish aesthetic in your home choose plenty of different textures, fabrics, and retro-vintage accessories.
A truly spacious living area, this wonderful area exudes industrial charm and character. The timber panelling to the walls evokes a sense of vintage allure, while the industrial elements give a raw elegance and intriguing originality. If you are lucky enough to have such a vast and open living space you can segregate the zones to create separate living, dining, music, and play areas using the décor and large pieces of furniture. In this instance the seating area has a large rug, modular sofa, and industrial lamp to insulate the living zone.