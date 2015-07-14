6 industrial chic interiors

Industrial, it is exactly what it sounds like, industrial. Yet somehow, over the years, it has become the complete opposite, it has become chic. Now we’re not suggesting your decorate your home like an abandoned ironworks in Scunthorpe, but by picking and choosing a few key elements, you can impart a sense of sophisticated utilitarianism. The factories of yesteryear were scarcely decorated, nor were they covered in stylish wallpaper, or ruggedly perfect pieces of restored artisan furniture. These industrial locations, no matter how rough and raw, were inspirational in creating this highly sought after interior style. Think stripped back furniture and architecture, repurposed objects, and a sense of history and heritage.

For some extra inspiration, take a look at these stylish examples below, and inject a rugged, gritty, and ultimately uber-chic industrial vibe into your abode.