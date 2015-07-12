5 bohemian interior design ideas

Bohemianism is defined as the practice of an unconventional lifestyle. Artists, writers, journalists, musicians, and actors have all been associated with the term, and while expressing themselves through anti-establishment political activism, liberal social views, or free love, have added to the all-encompassing term that we use today. Often used to describe the Romani people from France, it was inaccurately reported they had reached France during the 15th century via Bohemia. However, it is generally accepted to have been started by the impoverished vagabonds and adventurers who wandered through Europe during the 19th century. The bohemian lifestyle crossed over into aristocratic, wealthy circles too. High bohemians, or haute bohème in French, are individuals from an economically privileged background who choose to embrace the easy and free lifestyle. These days bohemian or ‘boho’ is a buzz word, used to describe informal, nonchalant décor and design. Bohemian style is free and easy, encompassing colourful prints, motifs, vivacious, and artful designs.

Take a peek at the examples below, and get a few handy hints when decorating your home with a little bohemian flair.