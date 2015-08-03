6 tips for an effortlessly stylish home

Style—what is it, and how does one achieve it? These are questions that many home decorators and DIYers frequently ponder when undertaking a renovation or refresh of their dwelling. Style is inextricably linked with taste, as well as a refined and aesthetically pleasing domestic space. Achieving style within your home needn’t be a tricky or tiresome task either. Today on homify we are looking at some effortlessly stylish interiors, as well as some tips and tricks to achieve this coveted trend.
For some handy hints, and a look at some perfectly effortless interiors, check out the following examples, and next time you redecorate, inject a little style into your abode.
A perfect example of how alluring a space can look when the right accessories are chosen, this space from Rigby & Mac is gorgeously simple and yet full of character. The colour scheme is neutral, and bright statement hues, copper and dark grey, impart a sense of interest and glamour. Choose your accessories carefully and take a leaf out of this designer’s book when incorporating a selection of interesting ornaments.
Empty spaces generally accumulate all manner of household bits and bobs. This can lead to mess, and a chaotic interior design and ambience. To ensure spaces in your home are stylishly minimal and evoke your chosen aesthetic, incorporate simple accessories and ornaments that complement your vibe and energy. In this example we see a stylish fireplace which has been removed and left empty. Normally this would be filled with decorations, ornamentation and jumbled items, but instead the designers have tiled the space and matched it with a coordinating set of candles.
Neutral bathrooms are a brilliant way to incorporate subtle style, while ensuring the space is clean, fresh, and sophisticated. Along with neutral colour schemes, natural materials such as timber, work wonderfully in bringing a comfort and organic vivacity to a space. In this example we see a bathroom vanity that is individual and stylish. The timber used to build the base cupboard is painted a neutral grey, while the timber bench is an ash hue, imparting elegance and energy into the space.
A brilliant example of a cohesive bedroom setting, this glorious demonstration shows the effect a few simple colours and hues can make when added together and kept simple. Here we see fresh white bed linen paired with neutral browns and greys. In addition the white side table has elements of light beechwood, which matches the copper tones in the lamp and cup. Add wall mounted holder for your iPhone and you will have a sleek, neat, and uber-stylish bedroom.
Throw cushions, rugs, and blankets are a brilliant way to decorate your home while still ensuring your adornment is alterable and changeable with the differing seasons and styles. Choose colours and motifs that suit your existing furniture and ornamentation, or if you are redecorating, visit your local boutique to see what the latest trends and colours are. If you need extra assistance choosing a style, consult an interior designer who will be able to point you in the right direction.
Is there anything better than a kitchen space that is free from clutter, clean, and ready for all manner of food preparation? We don’t think there is, and this wonderful example embodies a perfectly balanced cooking space. Complete with designer detergent and light beech dish rack, the area is a brilliant example of how kitchens should be decorated. Think several stems of fresh flowers in glass vases, green foliage and plants on the windowsill, white butler sink, and off-white joinery. Everything is crisp, clean, and beautifully presented.