6 tips for an effortlessly stylish home

Style—what is it, and how does one achieve it? These are questions that many home decorators and DIYers frequently ponder when undertaking a renovation or refresh of their dwelling. Style is inextricably linked with taste, as well as a refined and aesthetically pleasing domestic space. Achieving style within your home needn’t be a tricky or tiresome task either. Today on homify we are looking at some effortlessly stylish interiors, as well as some tips and tricks to achieve this coveted trend.

For some handy hints, and a look at some perfectly effortless interiors, check out the following examples, and next time you redecorate, inject a little style into your abode.