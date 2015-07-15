Stylish recessive kitchens

Kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes, not only do they supply us with a place to concoct and cook our food, but they are a central domestic hub for friends and family to gather. Generally the kitchen is a statement within the home, a stylish collection of cupboards and countertops perfectly arranged for the preparation of food. Sometimes kitchens even have large central islands to offer additional prep space with built-in informal eating areas. For the most part, kitchens are bulky, imposing, and large spaces, which command attention within an open plan living space. However, these statement making kitchens often draw attention away from other keenly designed domestic spaces, so today on homify we are taking a look at a different type of kitchen.
The examples below are cooking spaces that are hidden, unimposing, and stylishly recessive. No less elegant, tasteful, or opulent, these kitchens present seamlessness between their built-in joinery, and the surrounding décor. Take a peek below and get some design inspiration for your next kitchen makeover today.
First on the list we have a beautiful large and luxurious kitchen that looks picture perfect in this contemporary home renovation. Exuding a sense of clean crispness, this kitchen space utilises a white tone to ensure it is unimposing on the surround décor and aesthetic of the living space. Although large and expansive, this kitchen does not feel as though it is taking up too much of the domestic space. Quite contrarily, it adds a sense of spaciousness to the rear addition, and infuses an airiness to the entire cooking space. Choose fitting-free joinery, glossy white colour scheme, and minimal adornment to ensure your kitchen does not intrude on the surrounding domestic areas.
For a kitchen that is truly recessive, why not hide it completely? This cute and alluring design from E2 Architecture +Interiors is a great example of how to work with a small space and still ensure your kitchen is functional and services the home with ease. The designers have chosen a white colour scheme for the exterior of the joinery, but enlivened the cook space with a bright canary yellow interior. Lit with a convenient square window, this small cupboard kitchen has all the necessary accessories, and appliances located within adjoining cabinets. When closed, this simply looks like a wall of white, evoking minimalism and cleanliness.
This cooking space wonderfully makes the most of an awkward area, and tricky layout. Utilising the end space of a slim linear room, the kitchen is again fitting free, and a light colour scheme. Downlights provide additional illumination to the area, whilst the large windows flood the room with bright light. The kitchen is small yet practical, and ensures the occupants plenty of space to prepare and store their goods.
For something a little different this kitchen employs large sliding doors covered with a reflective dark mirror. The mirror not only creates a feature, but works wonderfully to hide unattractive kitchen appurtenances and accessories. Aided by a large kitchen island, this space is brilliantly able to evoke a sense of spotlessness and style at the same time.
Following on with the trend of sleek cabinetry and joinery, this kitchen is no exception. Beautifully incorporated into the space, the kitchen appliances are the only items to stand out in this crisp and strikingly clean space. A ‘U’ shape in its design, this cooking area is perfectly recessive, and a wonderful option for those who want a functioning and serviceable space without embellishment or adornment. Minimal in appearance, a kitchen such as this exudes character and style, without overdoing its impression on the occupant or infringing on the homes neutral aesthetic.
