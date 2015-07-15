Stylish recessive kitchens

Kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes, not only do they supply us with a place to concoct and cook our food, but they are a central domestic hub for friends and family to gather. Generally the kitchen is a statement within the home, a stylish collection of cupboards and countertops perfectly arranged for the preparation of food. Sometimes kitchens even have large central islands to offer additional prep space with built-in informal eating areas. For the most part, kitchens are bulky, imposing, and large spaces, which command attention within an open plan living space. However, these statement making kitchens often draw attention away from other keenly designed domestic spaces, so today on homify we are taking a look at a different type of kitchen.

The examples below are cooking spaces that are hidden, unimposing, and stylishly recessive. No less elegant, tasteful, or opulent, these kitchens present seamlessness between their built-in joinery, and the surrounding décor. Take a peek below and get some design inspiration for your next kitchen makeover today.