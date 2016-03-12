Every child is special so find a bed to match

A child's bedroom will be the very first room they feel at home in. It is the place that marks the beginning and end of a day and where dreams manifest into games. As every child is inherently unique, so too should be their room, aligning with their distinctive personality. The bed will be a great start to reflect the exceptional nature of each child.

Picking a child’s bed that transcends its basic functions can be an entertaining endeavour for parents as they will be reminded of the little child that lurks in their hearts. They will be presented with beds that blend imagination with reality by creating mythical kingdoms, space operas and heroic adventures.

Besides fostering children's untamed imagination, there is another benefit to unique beds; they can be inspiring! A child having a space traveller bed might grow up to become a space explorer!

Let’s see some unique beds that can inspire your child!