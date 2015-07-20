Utilising the space under a staircase

The space underneath the stairs is possibly the most awkward and underutilised area of one’s home. Weird nooks and crannies collect dust, pests, and general household miscellany. Due to this, the space often becomes more of a hassle and impedance, than an improvement or addition. However, this space needn’t go to waste or become a dumping ground for the family’s odds and ends. Today on homify we are looking at some clever ideas for that awkward space underneath the stairs, and some unique suggestions to utilise open staircases without creating dead areas void of practicality or benefit.
Take a peek at the stylish examples below, and ensure your staircase embraces the area around it with grace and sophistication.
The first staircase we are looking at today has a rather awkward space beneath it. This nuisance space is wonderfully utilised with the inclusion of a chest of drawers that provide additional storage, and a place for household miscellany. Normally this area would be a dead zone within the home, an area that sits empty and contributes little to the overall functioning of the home, but with the added console cabinet the space is stylish and interesting.
This stylish example wonderfully illustrates how you can avoid losing square metres of your floorplan, by making the most of the space underneath your stairs. In this instance the space leaves enough room for a small circular dining table, and four corresponding chairs. This not only works wonderfully, but keeps the room feeling clean and uncluttered.
Possibly the most common way to utilise space underneath a staircase, this storage room is an excellent way to keep your décor nice and neat. If you want to avoid having an extra room that will become full, (and eventually messy) with household bit and bobs, consider transforming this room into a spare toilet or washroom. Having an extra small bathroom can increase the value of your home and the additional toilet can prove indispensable. Alternatively, to decrease the level of refurbishment required, consider a cloak room, or airing cupboard.
Perhaps the space under your staircase isn’t actually a space at all. Here we see a design that has managed to do away with the nuisance of an under stair space, and instead creates a walkway up to the second floor of the home, without sacrificing space. Instead this space is an airy walkway into the next room, and the lost space is minimal.
The space under a staircase can often be a tricky and dark corner to utilise. In this example we see how a bright red statement chair is able to lighten the area and create interest, whilst also providing a place to sit and relax. If you are unsure what sort of chair to rest in that difficult nook, choose something bold. With few other pieces of furniture, you can be daring and wild with your options. Remember the more outrageous your seating choice, the more you will want to ensure it takes centre stage, so avoid crowding it with other items.
Every home could use more storage space and the space underneath a staircase is often a perfect solution to those storage issues. Take a look at this example, the occupants have a practical area to keep all manner of home living appurtenances and accoutrements, while still being able to shut the exterior doors and retain a sleek stylish interior. If the space underneath your staircase is misused or underused, it might be time to clear out the clutter, speak to some professional joiners, and install some much needed, organised storage space into your home.
