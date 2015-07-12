Monochrome bathroom ideas

When we think of monochromatic interior décor, we often associate it with a boring or bland aesthetic. A single colour that avoids boldness or excitement, and instead opts for dullness, monotony, and tedium. Thankfully, nothing could be further from the truth. Here at homify we love the monochromatic bathroom, and today’s ideabook will be focusing on the hues that normally induce an acquiescent sigh of our own ennui—grey, black, white, and all of the ‘colours’ in between. Grey bathrooms are sleek, clean, and crisp. They inspire a sense of determination and resolve. Monochromatic bathrooms also avoid the often endless indecision associated with colourful and vivacious wash spaces. Having a bathroom decorated in one colour also mitigates potential arguments over the colour of your matching towels and linen. Let’s face it, there are plenty of reasons to love a grey, or monochromatic bathroom, and the examples below are here to prove it.
Take a gander below and check out some of the sleek, chic, and ultra-sophisticated spaces, which are sure to inspire, enthuse, and encourage a bathroom facelift.
Refined, affluent, and thoroughly plush is the only way to describe this stunning bathroom space. Looking more like a dressing room than a washing area, features of this opulent room include plenty of storage, armchair with ottoman, in-built bath, and a gorgeous monochromatic black and white colour scheme. Choose this style of bathroom if you are looking for a space that reflects sophistication, wealth and privilege, as well as a clean striking ambience.
Funky, uber-trendy, and oozing style, this bathroom exudes chic and nonchalant hip vibes. With a wonderfully engaging ambience, heightened by a monochromatic black and white subway tiled wall, the designers at Bricks Studio blend the old with the new. Moreover, they have opted for a polished concrete floor, as well as a vanity that radiates character and charm. A vintage tub completes the bathroom, and ensures the luxury and timeless appeal of this unique and engaging domestic space.
Take a look at this beautiful bathroom from Hall + Bednarczyk Architects—it is a gorgeous example of monochromatic style at its best, and utilises a contemporary aesthetic to create a lavish and luxurious wash space. The feature wall presents the freestanding tub and the use of reflective surfaces on both adjacent walls keeps this bathroom feeling spacious and mysterious.
Gorgeously simple in style and design, this rather understated bathroom is beautifully designed to maximise its timelessness whilst still providing style, luxury and enjoyment. Think freestanding vintage bathtub, white fittings, monochromatic artwork, and a dark slate-hued tile to the walls, floor, and shower. Although this bathroom doesn’t possess the wildly lavish aesthetics of the previous examples, it is modest, humble, and a great choice for an age-defiant yet comfortable wash space.
This all-white bathroom has one special point of contrast, the black window sashes. Evoking a sense of interest and allure, this simple bathroom is more black and white than monochromatic, yet imparts a sense of individuality with its strikingly large and dark window. If you want to give you bathroom a dash of originality and intrigue, consider a dark paint for your window frame. Coordinate with grey towels and linen for a thoughtful and age-defying space.
This bathroom is truly lavish and luxurious. Looking like something from a 5-star retreat, the freestanding tub delivers a space to rest, relax and unwind, as well as wash and clean oneself. The white of the bathtub contrasts beautifully against the textured feature wall, and the same can be seen on the bathroom vanity that utilises a high-gloss black finish. The grey walls are illuminated smartly with floor lights that add a futuristic ambience and atmosphere.
