Monochrome bathroom ideas

When we think of monochromatic interior décor, we often associate it with a boring or bland aesthetic. A single colour that avoids boldness or excitement, and instead opts for dullness, monotony, and tedium. Thankfully, nothing could be further from the truth. Here at homify we love the monochromatic bathroom, and today’s ideabook will be focusing on the hues that normally induce an acquiescent sigh of our own ennui—grey, black, white, and all of the ‘colours’ in between. Grey bathrooms are sleek, clean, and crisp. They inspire a sense of determination and resolve. Monochromatic bathrooms also avoid the often endless indecision associated with colourful and vivacious wash spaces. Having a bathroom decorated in one colour also mitigates potential arguments over the colour of your matching towels and linen. Let’s face it, there are plenty of reasons to love a grey, or monochromatic bathroom, and the examples below are here to prove it.

Take a gander below and check out some of the sleek, chic, and ultra-sophisticated spaces, which are sure to inspire, enthuse, and encourage a bathroom facelift.