6 gorgeous garden statues

homify GardenAccessories & decoration
Summer is finally here, and for the less-prepared amongst us, this means it's time to quickly don our gardening gloves and get weeding, mowing, and transforming our outdoors spaces in time for the barbecue season. However, you don't even have to be green-fingered to make your garden a beautiful place to spend time. Just take a look at this selection of show-stopping statues, which will take your garden from simple to spectacular without the need for loads of hard work. These beautiful designs are bound to inspire admiration and envy from all your garden party guests, so take a gander and see which would best suit your garden:

Bronze owl sculpture

LITTLE OWL II (Passing Time), Marie Shepherd Marie Shepherd ArtworkSculptures
Marie Shepherd

LITTLE OWL II (Passing Time)

Marie Shepherd
Marie Shepherd
Marie Shepherd

Ideal for big and small gardens alike, this adorable bronze owl from Marie Shepherd from is a great way to introduce some personality and natural charm to your garden. Looking pensive and deep in contemplation, he has an aura of calm that will help create a relaxing and peaceful outdoor environment. 

Rain tree sculpture

Rain Tree water sculpture homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify

Rain Tree water sculpture

homify
homify
homify

Inspired by the beauty of the olive tree, believe it or not, this detailed garden statue has 300 leaves! The best part: water streams over the branches, creating a beautiful shimmering effect as the light catches the surface. It's as though this tree has been caught in the rain, though hopefully the weather will remain sunny and bright so that the design can be fully appreciated this summer. 

A modern garden sculpture

Tranquility Sculpture Statues & Sculptures Online Modern garden
Statues &amp; Sculptures Online

Tranquility Sculpture

Statues & Sculptures Online
Statues &amp; Sculptures Online
Statues & Sculptures Online

If you want your garden to have a contemporary, abstract look, why not opt for this dynamic 'tranquillity' sculpture design. The glossy surface appears to be a mix of blue and black shades that changes in the sun to stunning effect. Simple modern designs such as this look best in minimalist gardens with paved areas or wooden decking. 

Bronze rabbit statue

Flea in his Ear Denton Arts Limited ArtworkSculptures
Denton Arts Limited

Flea in his Ear

Denton Arts Limited
Denton Arts Limited
Denton Arts Limited

Be inspired by the likes of Watership down and the Wind in the Willows with this elegant bronze rabbit statue from Denton Arts Limited.  Perfect if you like subtle statues that blend in with the natural environment, whilst still possessing that special quality guaranteed to catch everybody's eye. Bronze animal statues such as this are a great addition in a traditional English garden, as they provide texture and character without being overbearing or straying from the natural, pastoral themes found in these designs. 

Swanning about

Bronze Swan, Adam Binder Sculptures Adam Binder Sculptures ArtworkSculptures
Adam Binder Sculptures

Bronze Swan

Adam Binder Sculptures
Adam Binder Sculptures
Adam Binder Sculptures

This regal swan statue is perfect for bird lovers, especially those with larger gardens to accommodate a sculpture of this size. The swan watches stoically over the stream, keeping an eye on the stunning grounds, itself playing a central role in the beauty of the area. Made of bronze with a white finish, this statue is ideal for making a big impact in a large open space.

Flying birds sculpture

Flying Geese Garden Sculpture Paul Margetts Modern garden
Paul Margetts

Flying Geese Garden Sculpture

Paul Margetts
Paul Margetts
Paul Margetts

Birds are widely considered a symbol of freedom and travel, and this elegant design from Paul Margetts captures this idea perfectly. The two feathered companions, made of galvanised steel and finished in graphite, look as though they're about to fly up, up and away to pastures new, filling us with with the desire to go exploring ourselves. 

Which of these garden statues do you like best? Leave a comment and let us know!

