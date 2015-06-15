6 gorgeous garden statues

Summer is finally here, and for the less-prepared amongst us, this means it's time to quickly don our gardening gloves and get weeding, mowing, and transforming our outdoors spaces in time for the barbecue season. However, you don't even have to be green-fingered to make your garden a beautiful place to spend time. Just take a look at this selection of show-stopping statues, which will take your garden from simple to spectacular without the need for loads of hard work. These beautiful designs are bound to inspire admiration and envy from all your garden party guests, so take a gander and see which would best suit your garden:
Ideal for big and small gardens alike, this adorable bronze owl from Marie Shepherd from is a great way to introduce some personality and natural charm to your garden. Looking pensive and deep in contemplation, he has an aura of calm that will help create a relaxing and peaceful outdoor environment.
Inspired by the beauty of the olive tree, believe it or not, this detailed garden statue has 300 leaves! The best part: water streams over the branches, creating a beautiful shimmering effect as the light catches the surface. It's as though this tree has been caught in the rain, though hopefully the weather will remain sunny and bright so that the design can be fully appreciated this summer.
If you want your garden to have a contemporary, abstract look, why not opt for this dynamic 'tranquillity' sculpture design. The glossy surface appears to be a mix of blue and black shades that changes in the sun to stunning effect. Simple modern designs such as this look best in minimalist gardens with paved areas or wooden decking.
Be inspired by the likes of Watership down and the Wind in the Willows with this elegant bronze rabbit statue from Denton Arts Limited. Perfect if you like subtle statues that blend in with the natural environment, whilst still possessing that special quality guaranteed to catch everybody's eye. Bronze animal statues such as this are a great addition in a traditional English garden, as they provide texture and character without being overbearing or straying from the natural, pastoral themes found in these designs.
This regal swan statue is perfect for bird lovers, especially those with larger gardens to accommodate a sculpture of this size. The swan watches stoically over the stream, keeping an eye on the stunning grounds, itself playing a central role in the beauty of the area. Made of bronze with a white finish, this statue is ideal for making a big impact in a large open space.
Birds are widely considered a symbol of freedom and travel, and this elegant design from Paul Margetts captures this idea perfectly. The two feathered companions, made of galvanised steel and finished in graphite, look as though they're about to fly up, up and away to pastures new, filling us with with the desire to go exploring ourselves.