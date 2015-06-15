6 gorgeous garden statues

Summer is finally here, and for the less-prepared amongst us, this means it's time to quickly don our gardening gloves and get weeding, mowing, and transforming our outdoors spaces in time for the barbecue season. However, you don't even have to be green-fingered to make your garden a beautiful place to spend time. Just take a look at this selection of show-stopping statues, which will take your garden from simple to spectacular without the need for loads of hard work. These beautiful designs are bound to inspire admiration and envy from all your garden party guests, so take a gander and see which would best suit your garden: