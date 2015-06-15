Spectacular renovation of a heritage Guernsey cottage

This beautiful 17th century farmhouse has a layout typical to a Guernsey longhouse, with 5 bays and two-storeys, though it also boasts a 19th century kitchen extension. The merging of two historical periods with a modern take on the interior—both in terms of layout and décor—has resulted in a show-stopping family home to be proud of.
The modernised extension has given the farmhouse a contemporary edge, as well as a generous amount of extra living space. The new single-storey extension (which replaced a derelict shed) works to form an enclosed, L-shaped courtyard area, complete with a large pond and stylish decking area.
To establish a connection between inside and out, full-height, full-width sliding glazing was introduced to the main space, with roof lights welcoming in plenty of natural light for a fresh and cheerful interior.
Let's take a closer look at this wonderfully executed project from the expert architects at CCD.
The stone exterior has been well preserved, retaining all of its original charm whilst hiding a beautiful interior that not only meets, but surpasses, our modern standards. The rural setting couldn't be quainter, with a backdrop of greenery and a garden full of blossoming flowers.
It's hard to imagine all the work which took place on this property, as it seems so serene and untouched from the street. However, the house has undergone a full renovation, with a loft conversion housing two en suite bedrooms and a completely new first-floor with a more practical layout, and that's not to mention the impressive extension to the rear…
Beautifully flowing out from the interior living space is this modern courtyard, fitted with stylish furniture that complements the interior décor that we can see here. The light timber decking contrasts with the charcoal tones of the seating, with the polished concrete floors running throughout the ground-floor.
A number of industrial and natural materials, such as concrete, brick and timber, have been paired together to suit the context of the building. The bi-fold doors retract right back to open up the space, creating a clear connection between the garden and the central interior space.
All the historic beams, walls and fireplaces have been carefully restored and set off against a mostly white, clean-lined, geometric background that appeals to modern tastes.
The kitchen incorporates both traditional, country style elements as well as modern features to make cooking a more pleasurable experience. The glossy granite work tops are stylish and contemporary, and work well with the polished concrete floors. The off-white cabinets possess a more traditional aesthetic, which introduces some softness to the design, alongside the quirky floral couch.
Something that unfortunately can't be seen, but is certainly worth a mention, is the in-house designed 200 kilo, 180 degree granite door and a spa located under the decking!
Benefiting from the soft glow of late afternoon light, the dining room is a calming and ambient space to enjoy a leisurely breakfast, or romantic evening meal watching the stars.
The dining table faces out to the garden, making the most of the views. There's plenty of room to entertain guests, who can wander between the garden and dining area, enjoying the best of both worlds.
Last but not least, we have the stunning water feature, which brings a whole new dynamic to the garden. At night, the lights reflect off the water's surface, creating a beautiful glittering effect.
Water pours into the main body of water from the taps located along the width of the stone wall, which also ensures the garden remains totally private. Every design element in the garden comes together to make this an impressive but comfortable and relaxing space for the whole family to enjoy.
If you enjoyed this project, we recommend: A family's first-class home extension.