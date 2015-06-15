Spectacular renovation of a heritage Guernsey cottage

This beautiful 17th century farmhouse has a layout typical to a Guernsey longhouse, with 5 bays and two-storeys, though it also boasts a 19th century kitchen extension. The merging of two historical periods with a modern take on the interior—both in terms of layout and décor—has resulted in a show-stopping family home to be proud of.

The modernised extension has given the farmhouse a contemporary edge, as well as a generous amount of extra living space. The new single-storey extension (which replaced a derelict shed) works to form an enclosed, L-shaped courtyard area, complete with a large pond and stylish decking area.

To establish a connection between inside and out, full-height, full-width sliding glazing was introduced to the main space, with roof lights welcoming in plenty of natural light for a fresh and cheerful interior.

Let's take a closer look at this wonderfully executed project from the expert architects at CCD.