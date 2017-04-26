homify 360° Tour: A Wooden Dreamy and Contemporary House

Munich-based professionals Arcs Architekten bring us today’s homify 360° gem, which is something that most of us have dreamed about at one point or another: a little weekend/holiday getaway spot in a striking location.
So, let’s get fabulously soothing with this forest-based structure (located only a few metres away from a lake) that presents a most relaxing (and stylish) lifestyle.
As far as location goes, this forest house certainly has reason to be boastful. But let’s focus on the house itself: making use of neutral colours and a lot of wood was no accident; the architects specifically chose their colour palette and materials so that the final design could blend in beautifully with the lush surroundings.
Generous glass was also used for the windows and doors, allowing the indoor spaces to visually link up with the outdoors.
Notice the sharp contrast here: a super modern structure with all the required touches (neutral hues, sharp lines, no excessive accessories or decorations, etc.) that stands out most prominently from the lush and natural surroundings – and yet, at the same time, the house almost “belongs” in this location, subtly becoming one with the landscape.
And how about that lake view in the background?
Bet you didn’t expect the interiors to be quite so… vivid? And why shouldn’t they be? The open-plan living space (which consists of the living room, kitchen and dining area) enjoys a touch of vibrant colour, stunningly enhancing this weekend home from ‘nice’ to ‘amazing’ status.
Of course life involves more than sitting and eating, and for those necessities a bathroom and three bedrooms have also been included – all of which enjoy subtle landscape views as well.
A picture-perfect location will only go so far to ensure a relaxing weekend. Luckily, this ultra stylish bathroom brought its A-game in terms of style, space and functionality.
An elongated sink ensures ample room for cleansing while a high-rise tub presents a “royal” sensation for each and every bubble bath that’s to be enjoyed here – complete with lake views and sunshine streaming in, of course.
