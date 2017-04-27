The bright family flat that proves less is more

We’ve all heard the saying “less is more”, but how often do we actually come across a structure or design that proves it? Hold on before you dash off in search of an example – we have one right here.

Munich-based professionals Arcs Architekten brings us today’s homify 360° gem, which focuses on a city apartment in Schwabing which underwent a renovation to give it a more modern, more charming and more welcoming feeling. And oh yes, the new look is also much cleaner, yet worlds removed from “empty” or “bland” thanks to a wicked little colour palette.

See for yourself…