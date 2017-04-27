The bright family flat that proves less is more

We’ve all heard the saying “less is more”, but how often do we actually come across a structure or design that proves it? Hold on before you dash off in search of an example – we have one right here.
Munich-based professionals Arcs Architekten brings us today’s homify 360° gem, which focuses on a city apartment in Schwabing which underwent a renovation to give it a more modern, more charming and more welcoming feeling. And oh yes, the new look is also much cleaner, yet worlds removed from “empty” or “bland” thanks to a wicked little colour palette.
See for yourself…
Of course a light, neutral background is not a prerequisite if you want your interiors to enjoy a clean and subtle look, but it just makes it so much easier.
Thus, snow-white for the doors, walls and ceilings, and a soft, honey-hued look for the parquet flooring – always a winner, as it adds both texture and pattern to a space.
We move into the living room, which presents only the essential pieces and a handful of décor – and yet, does this design look unfinished to you?
Sunny yellow, fresh green and vibrant red take supreme control of the colour palette, ensuring the end look of this interior space is most jovial and welcoming.
The ‘less is more’ look continues into the dining area, and here we just have to point out the cheerfully eclectic look by having varied chairs packed around the table – each one in another colour, of course.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
Of course this apartment’s new look is not just about looking cute; functionality also plays a huge part, as we can see by the built-in shelves and bookcases that help to keep clutter at bay, plus show off a range of décor goodies.
We close off our tour with a look at the bedroom, and even in here you won’t find a single piece of furniture or decorative item that takes up unnecessary space.
A fresh (and colourful) new look that definitely makes the minimalist design style seem most appealing!
In case you need more convincing, have a look at 7 powerful reasons to choose a minimalist décor scheme.