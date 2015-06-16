Modern home in a magical setting

Today we're going to explore a contemporary new build with an environmentally friendly design, located in the beautiful South Downs. The house is strikingly modern, but with the natural materials employed and the considerate design, means it blends in to the backdrop of meadows and hills. Inside, there are 4 bedrooms, a study, reception space and modern kitchen. The hallway and reception area are the crowning features of the design, as you will soon see. The house is entered from a formal garden to the North, and hidden in the front courtyard you will find the bio-mass boiler, which provides the heating and hot water, minimising the house's impact on the environment.
This image allows us to appreciate the full beauty of both the house, designed by Wilkinson King Architects and the landscape. The house boasts a formal garden, which is sheltered from the elements, and the design itself respects the natural environment, with the upper floor formed from cross laminated timber and western red cedar boards allowing it to blend in to the surrounds. Louvered shutters, which you can see here just behind the shutters, slide open and closed to prevent over-heating in the summer. A dynamic aesthetic is created by the tilted triangular planes which form the roof, giving the house an ordered and symmetrical appearance.
Panoramic views over the landscape can be enjoyed from the full height glazed windows which dominate the entrance hall and reception area. Timber louvers are in place to provide shade during the summer months, and the skylights welcome in scores of natural light to illuminate every corner of this transitional space.
The stairs seem to go on forever, with layers and jagged angles creating a dizzying visual effect. The staircase is centrally located in the entrance hall, demanding all the attention from every guest who walks through the front door. Made from cross laminated timber and cantilevered timber treads, the design is minimal and chic, and it also contributes to the calm, outdoorsy vibe in the home thanks to the soft, natural tones in the wood.
Here, you can see the staircase in the wider context of the modern hallway. The stairs, which link the basement, ground, and first floor, are encased in a glazed structure that allows the light from the large windows to filter through. Not to mention, thanks to the transparent nature of the casing, views over the garden and fields can be enjoyed from every level of the home. A particularly interesting feature is the dipped roof with irregular skylight: the shadows forming on the walls and floors really bring this home to life.
The open-plan living area benefits from fantastic views and lots of natural light, which is a priority that has informed the design and layout of the house. A minimalist colour scheme complements the natural materials, and the modern furnishings, from the dining table to hanging fireplace, fit perfectly with the identity of the home.
