A bright and chic Cambridge flat

Cambridge-based firm Katie Malik Interiors take the wheel for today’s homify 360° gem – a fresh space inspired by nature. How so?

Well, it started off when the client approach the professional in charge and asked for assistance in creating a nice, coherent feel, as well as a sophisticated look, in his new apartment in Cambridge. The apartment was to feel relaxing, yet functional, practical and harmonious.

However, the client was very specific about the colours: strong green and aubergine hues were to be introduced in the space.

In the end, the requested tones were merged with some vibrant tangerine colours to give it that fresh, nature-inspired look.

Want to see?