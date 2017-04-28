A bright and chic Cambridge flat

Cambridge-based firm Katie Malik Interiors take the wheel for today’s homify 360° gem – a fresh space inspired by nature. How so?
Well, it started off when the client approach the professional in charge and asked for assistance in creating a nice, coherent feel, as well as a sophisticated look, in his new apartment in Cambridge. The apartment was to feel relaxing, yet functional, practical and harmonious.
However, the client was very specific about the colours: strong green and aubergine hues were to be introduced in the space.
In the end, the requested tones were merged with some vibrant tangerine colours to give it that fresh, nature-inspired look.
In the living zone, the pros opted for a sofa bed (a crucial element in a one-bedroom flat), a funky armchair, and a media console. All fabrics and shapes were very carefully chosen, as the space was rather small in terms of legroom, yet it needed to be brought to life without any exaggeration.
A small office/desk zone was also included (in the corner) along with plenty of bookshelves, seeing as the client owned quite a lot of reading material (which is why book storage was also incorporated in the bedroom).
The experts were adamant that the entrance introduce the right feeling, which is why both the feel and function of the apartment needed to be carefully considered.
In the end, a lovely raw oak bench, beautiful oak console with drawers, and awesome reclaimed wood hooks (found in the U.S.) were added in. Along with a handful of accessories, these elements create a fantastic effect that is both welcoming and extremely subtle.
The apartment had a fitted kitchen and bathroom, yet a working flow needed to be incorporated to ensure everything connected nicely.
A lovely dining spot was added in, with a raised bar table and four tangerine-coloured orange stools all the way from Italy, ensuring a fresh and warm tint of colour for the dining area.
As the bedroom had no built-in cupboards, one wall had to commit to a new wardrobe. The designers opted for a smoked-glass style, creating a feeling of a much bigger space.
For some final pizzazz, some extraordinary fabric in the clients’ favourite colours was used for the striking headboard, which makes an eye-catching statement about style.
