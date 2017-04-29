A busy Richmond family's amazing kitchen upgrade

Today’s ‘before and after’ segment takes a look at how a dull, outdated and very, very cluttered kitchen in a family home got a second chance in life thanks to the creative thinking of Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd, expert kitchen-planning firm in London.

Located in Richmond, this heart of the home now flaunts a brand-new, shaker-style look complete with an L-shape island, large family seating area and separate breakfast bar – all for the stylish price of £30,000.

But the even more great news is that the new style spilled from the kitchen over onto the adjoining room(s), which we’ll also take a peek at…