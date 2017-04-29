A busy Richmond family's amazing kitchen upgrade

Today’s ‘before and after’ segment takes a look at how a dull, outdated and very, very cluttered kitchen in a family home got a second chance in life thanks to the creative thinking of Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd, expert kitchen-planning firm in London.
Located in Richmond, this heart of the home now flaunts a brand-new, shaker-style look complete with an L-shape island, large family seating area and separate breakfast bar – all for the stylish price of £30,000.
But the even more great news is that the new style spilled from the kitchen over onto the adjoining room(s), which we’ll also take a peek at…
We can’t imagine anyone whistling happy tunes while cooking or baking in here – first of all, the clutter would make it impossible to work and move around. Secondly, those outdated cabinetries are dragging the entire kitchen down with them, which means no inspiring dishes or menus to be enjoyed in here!
Luckily, that’s all in the past…
Now isn’t this much better? Even though the modern, shaker-style cabinets are not the only change, they sure pack a big punch style-wise.
Notice the skylights, wooden floor, sleek colour palette and, of course, the charming dining area forming part of the wooden-countertop island.
We feel inspired just looking at this image!
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
What we also really love about the new style and layout is how the clutter problem is solved. See how a myriad of cabinets and drawers offer up storage space for those endless kitchen goodies.
In addition, glass-covered cabinet doors show up here and there to help display some decadent crockery and glasses, perfectly upping the new space’s aesthetics.
To make the kitchen seem more user-friendly and “lived-in”, open shelves were also included, allowing the residents to show off a few décor pieces and keepsakes, as well as an impressive cookbook collection.
It would seem the new look was so successful it was decided to keep it going. The other side of the kitchen presents the living room and playroom, both of which also enjoy the charming new style with all the appropriate colours, textures, patterns and, of course, functionality factors (love those bookshelves!).
Windows and glass doors in the back lead out onto the garden, meaning that the new indoor style can be enjoyed even from outside – a most impressive feat, indeed.
Speaking of gardens (and facelifts), have a look at: An impressive garden makeover in Merseyside.