A luxurious London flat with amazing design

Today’s shiny gem (or better known as homify 360°) focuses on a project by Clement Windows, professional window fitters in Haslemere, Surrey. The location? The Maple Building in London, which flaunts a back story just as interesting as its current look…

Dating back to the 1890s, the building was originally home to Maple & Co, furniture makers for the royal family. During the First World War, sections of the factory were secretly modified to produce fighter plane components, canvas tents and other supplies for front line troops.

More recently, the building was used for office space until interior-architectural firm Gordon-Duff & Linton insisted upon a high specification throughout, focusing on strong acoustic and design performance.

Clement W40 steel windows were the perfect choice, complementing the cosy, well-lit interiors that are a feature of the building, as well as offering superb quality and an impeccable match to the original fenestration.

Let’s take a look at those crystal-clear windows – and the impeccable interior style, of course.