A luxurious London flat with amazing design

Johannes van Graan
The Maple Building, London
Today’s shiny gem (or better known as homify 360°) focuses on a project by Clement Windows, professional window fitters in Haslemere, Surrey. The location? The Maple Building in London, which flaunts a back story just as interesting as its current look…  

Dating back to the 1890s, the building was originally home to Maple & Co, furniture makers for the royal family. During the First World War, sections of the factory were secretly modified to produce fighter plane components, canvas tents and other supplies for front line troops. 

More recently, the building was used for office space until interior-architectural firm Gordon-Duff & Linton insisted upon a high specification throughout, focusing on strong acoustic and design performance. 

Clement W40 steel windows were the perfect choice, complementing the cosy, well-lit interiors that are a feature of the building, as well as offering superb quality and an impeccable match to the original fenestration.

Let’s take a look at those crystal-clear windows – and the impeccable interior style, of course.

Sleek and stunning

Imagine having a living room like this! Notice how the windows add the perfect backdrop touches (not to mention striking city views), combining beautifully with the classy look of the interiors.

Light-enhancing

For a working zone like the kitchen, natural lighting is a must. And these stylish windows definitely do their part in lighting up this elegant culinary space. 

Don’t you just love how the deep-blue hues of the cabinetry add a bold character to the otherwise monochrome space?

An elegant touch

The steel windows continue to flaunt their modern vibes in the bedroom, enhancing the space’s linear style perfectly. And let’s not forget how well those charcoal-toned frames play along with the rest of the room’s neutral hues. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

At first sight

The windows and glass doors even form part of the sleek lobby, with their chequered pattern perfectly balancing out the marble floor’s motif. 

Want more? Have a look at these Breathtaking bespoke windows.

Discover home inspiration!

