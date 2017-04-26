Your browser is out-of-date.

12 contemporary home styles perfect for a family

press profile homify
Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
If you're seriously considering building your dream home, don't hire an architect until you've seen this fantastic selection of contemporary properties that we have compiled for you today! 

Regardless of how many bedrooms you need, where you plan to build a house or what your overarching preferred aesthetic is, we think you'll find that a contemporary home could easily be the best solution for any UK family—if you only knew what a variety of styles they can come in! 

So take a look at 12 of our favourite modern dream homes and have a think about which one would be the perfect design for you and your family.

1. Wooden and boxy.

Springfield Farm Exterior Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Springfield Farm Exterior

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

This beautiful home is perfect for UK families, as it offers bags of space and as it weathers, the wooden cladding only ever gets better! You have to think about the weather conditions that we have here, so wood that silvers is ideal. Think about how many of you could fit in here too!

2. Contemporary cabin.

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

We are blessed with a lot of woodland in the UK, so if you love the idea of a quieter location and a slower pace of life, how about a modern cabin design for you and your family? You get the benefits of a luxury home, built just for you, but also the tranquility of a non-urban location.

3. Contemporary country estate.

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

What an amazing hybrid style! With cast concrete segments and natural stone coming together to create a very modern take on a traditional farmhouse, you'd have a brood of very happy children, living here! It almost looks semi-modular as well, which is even better, as it can evolve.

4. Simple and fresh

WSM ARCHITEKTEN, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

Why overcomplicate things, when a simple, modern and relatively minimalist home could be the key? With a large integrated garage and secure garden, everything you could want or need is found right here!

5. Something really different.

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Can you imagine the playground bragging rights if you and your family lived here? Only kidding, but it IS unusual and eye-catching! Just because you have a family, it doesn't mean that you can't stretch the talents of your architect and this shipping home makes us fancy something a little different!

6. Modern and modular.

White Oaks Exterior Barc Architects Modern houses glass,glazing,contemporary,zinc cladding,render
Barc Architects

White Oaks Exterior

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

How PERFECT is a modern modular home for any family? As your brood grows, you can simply add another segment and we like the aesthetic that has been embraced here, with monochrome contrasting sections. A house that grows with you; genius and so practical!

7. Hillside haven.

Sealoch House, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

Sealoch House

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

With so many areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK, it makes perfect sense to embrace modern architecture that will allow us to appreciate, without altering it! This fantastic wooden home will blend into the hillside, leaving the scenery unadulterated, but the family perfectly catered for.

8. Eco-homes!

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

It's 2017 people, so we need to be thinking about sustainable technologies and greener homes, but they don't have to negate on style! Just look at this fantastic eco build and you'll see that everything you need is inside, the exterior looks great and it's doing its part for the planet!

9. Function and style.

선적리 전원주택, (주)그린홈예진 (주)그린홈예진 Modern houses
(주)그린홈예진

(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진

This contemporary home has really focused on providing enough interior space for a large family and despite the relatively simple exterior finish, we think it has charm in abundance. Easy to replicate in a prefabricated style as well, this home could be a cost-effective winner!

10. Space-savvy living.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you live in a busy city, where house prices are sky-rocketing, you will definitely be inspired by this fantastic design! Skinny but tall, this home is perfectly comfortable for a family, having been set out over more floors than normal, and has taken advantage of a tricky plot!

11. Prefabricated perfection.

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

When it comes to building a family home, every day counts, so a prefabricated wooden design could be the answer! Constructed offsite and then assembled by an experienced team, you could have a dream home in a matter of months and you can totally dictate how the inside looks and what façade style you have!

12. Inner-city haven.

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

If you have no choice but to built your home in the middle of a busy city, take a little inspiration from this London family home! Understated yet stylish and with a focus on security, this would be a real haven in a noisy and bustling part of the world and we love the little nod to nature with the partial wood cladding!

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap family home ideas.

The Weymouth home with four different faces
Which of these homes would be perfect for you and your family?

