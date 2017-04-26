12 contemporary home styles perfect for a family

If you're seriously considering building your dream home, don't hire an architect until you've seen this fantastic selection of contemporary properties that we have compiled for you today!
Regardless of how many bedrooms you need, where you plan to build a house or what your overarching preferred aesthetic is, we think you'll find that a contemporary home could easily be the best solution for any UK family—if you only knew what a variety of styles they can come in!
So take a look at 12 of our favourite modern dream homes and have a think about which one would be the perfect design for you and your family.
This beautiful home is perfect for UK families, as it offers bags of space and as it weathers, the wooden cladding only ever gets better! You have to think about the weather conditions that we have here, so wood that silvers is ideal. Think about how many of you could fit in here too!
We are blessed with a lot of woodland in the UK, so if you love the idea of a quieter location and a slower pace of life, how about a modern cabin design for you and your family? You get the benefits of a luxury home, built just for you, but also the tranquility of a non-urban location.
What an amazing hybrid style! With cast concrete segments and natural stone coming together to create a very modern take on a traditional farmhouse, you'd have a brood of very happy children, living here! It almost looks semi-modular as well, which is even better, as it can evolve.
Why overcomplicate things, when a simple, modern and relatively minimalist home could be the key? With a large integrated garage and secure garden, everything you could want or need is found right here!
Can you imagine the playground bragging rights if you and your family lived here? Only kidding, but it IS unusual and eye-catching! Just because you have a family, it doesn't mean that you can't stretch the talents of your architect and this shipping home makes us fancy something a little different!
How PERFECT is a modern modular home for any family? As your brood grows, you can simply add another segment and we like the aesthetic that has been embraced here, with monochrome contrasting sections. A house that grows with you; genius and so practical!
With so many areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK, it makes perfect sense to embrace modern architecture that will allow us to appreciate, without altering it! This fantastic wooden home will blend into the hillside, leaving the scenery unadulterated, but the family perfectly catered for.
It's 2017 people, so we need to be thinking about sustainable technologies and greener homes, but they don't have to negate on style! Just look at this fantastic eco build and you'll see that everything you need is inside, the exterior looks great and it's doing its part for the planet!
This contemporary home has really focused on providing enough interior space for a large family and despite the relatively simple exterior finish, we think it has charm in abundance. Easy to replicate in a prefabricated style as well, this home could be a cost-effective winner!
If you live in a busy city, where house prices are sky-rocketing, you will definitely be inspired by this fantastic design! Skinny but tall, this home is perfectly comfortable for a family, having been set out over more floors than normal, and has taken advantage of a tricky plot!
When it comes to building a family home, every day counts, so a prefabricated wooden design could be the answer! Constructed offsite and then assembled by an experienced team, you could have a dream home in a matter of months and you can totally dictate how the inside looks and what façade style you have!
If you have no choice but to built your home in the middle of a busy city, take a little inspiration from this London family home! Understated yet stylish and with a focus on security, this would be a real haven in a noisy and bustling part of the world and we love the little nod to nature with the partial wood cladding!
