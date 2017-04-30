A Romsey home's sparkling extension

To ensure your day doesn’t pass without some green freshness, we dedicate today’s homify 360° gem to a garden room – or rather, to be more specific, a garden room was the end result after professional restoration and renovation team Rococo from Romsey was done with the space.

After choosing to extend the living area of their home to create an additional space that could be used for both relaxing and entertaining, the clients knew they wanted an aluminium conservatory to create a slick and clean look.

Shall we see how it turned out?