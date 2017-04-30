A Romsey home's sparkling extension

To ensure your day doesn’t pass without some green freshness, we dedicate today’s homify 360° gem to a garden room – or rather, to be more specific, a garden room was the end result after professional restoration and renovation team Rococo from Romsey was done with the space.
After choosing to extend the living area of their home to create an additional space that could be used for both relaxing and entertaining, the clients knew they wanted an aluminium conservatory to create a slick and clean look.
Shall we see how it turned out?
Not only does the extension add more indoor space to the home, it also greatly enhances the house’s look from the outside (not to mention what it does for the property value).
Notice the stone floor which links up the garden room with the main house, conjuring up a little patio in the process that’s styled up via potted plants and an outdoor café-style dining set.
To help create the feel of an extension rather than a bolt-on conservatory, the professionals designed the garden room with brick pillars on the corners and precisely matched the brick to that of the existing property.
An external cornice was then added to complete the extension, effectively hiding the gutter line on the outside to ensure an elegant and classy finish.
It’s like being outside! Yes, thanks to the generous amount of glass (which flow from the windows into the roof), this comfy little conservatory is just the spot to be when you want to enjoy garden views and a fresh landscape ambience, yet the windy/rainy weather doesn’t allow for outdoor exposure.
