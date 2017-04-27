Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ways to save money on your garden upgrade

press profile homify
Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Giving your garden a new lease on life is a fantastic way to get more from your outdoor space, but it can be a very costly endeavour. You don't want to leave yourself with no budget for house maintenance at the end of a landscaping project, so we've come up with six fantastic ways that you can save money, but still get a stunning space that you can't wait to spend time in, come the summer months! 

Come with us now as we fill you in and see if your garden renovation could be a whole lot less costly!

1. Get advice from a pro.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden
You might think that you can't afford the services of a professional gardener, but having them at least give you some advice is a worthwhile investment. Ask about the types of plants that will be a good choice for your space and maybe even have them design a new garden for you, as there is no obligation to have them carry out the work for you and you will still have a professionally-planned space.

2. Do what you can yourself.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
A great way to save money on a garden project is to do what you can yourself. Even if you only plant a few flowers and add bark chippings, these are all laborious tasks that will soon add up, if you are paying someone to do it for you. By all means have someone build and install your beds for you, if you aren't confident, but tackle the finishing touches yourself.

3. Use cost-effective hardscaping materials.

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
You might be tempted by those exclusive and expensive white quartz stone chips for your garden, but you can get the same beautiful effect using white pebbles! Look for cheaper, more hardy materials for your path and patio slabs, as well as your bed finishes and you'll claw back a lot of your budget.

4. Be sensible with your plant choices.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
You might not realise this, but there are a lot of plant and flower varieties that only have one season in them, meaning that you'll have to replace them annually! This is a cost that will soon add up, so look for varieties that will be a permanent fixture. Also, be sure you are buying plants that will flourish in your climate. Those tropical blooms might look great, but they'll cost a lot and if they die, that's money down the drain!

5. Plan with a budget fixed in your mind.

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
This tip is key! Work out what you can comfortably afford to spend on your garden redesign and stick to it! Divide your budget up for different aspects, such as fencing, turf, plants and hardscaping and always buy with these totals in mind. If you save money on one aspect, reinvest it into another, but don't start dipping into your personal savings!

6. Have a phased approach.

Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
You might want to get your garden done and dusted in one hit, but a phased approach can actually be more cost-effective. Try splitting up the project into manageable chunks, such as laying a new lawn, then getting your plants installed and finally, tackle those larger plans, like a summerhouse. By splitting the project into smaller chunks, you might even find that you have a bigger budget.

For more great garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ingenious ways to conceal your outdoor bins.

Which of these tips are going to prove invaluable to you?

