30 home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend (part 1)

If you take a stroll around your home, you'll probably stumble upon a huge number of little projects that you keep meaning to find the time for, but never quite do. We're here today to tell you that if they can be done in a weekend, it's time to tackle them!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that small upgrades and changes are what keeps a home looking energised and fresh, so it's time to take your kitchen to task, go wild on your walls and bling up your bathroom! Come back tomorrow to see part two of this guide, but in the meantime, let's ease you in with 15 projects that you can start and finish this weekend!