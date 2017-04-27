Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend (part 1)

press profile homify press profile homify
Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you take a stroll around your home, you'll probably stumble upon a huge number of little projects that you keep meaning to find the time for, but never quite do. We're here today to tell you that if they can be done in a weekend, it's time to tackle them! 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that small upgrades and changes are what keeps a home looking energised and fresh, so it's time to take your kitchen to task, go wild on your walls and bling up your bathroom! Come back tomorrow to see part two of this guide, but in the meantime, let's ease you in with 15 projects that you can start and finish this weekend!

1. Swap out your factory-fitted hardware, such as cabinet handles in your kitchen, to get a far more bespoke and expensive look.

County Hall, Morph Interior Ltd Morph Interior Ltd Modern kitchen Shaker,white,kiytchen,tiles,stone,granite,oven,hob,backsplash,modern
Morph Interior Ltd

County Hall

Morph Interior Ltd
Morph Interior Ltd
Morph Interior Ltd

2. Add beadboard to kitchen edges to get a wood clad look, without the hassle! It's shaker styling on a budget!

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

3. Invest in a piece of statement entrance hall storage furniture. You'll be shocked at how useful it will be and how striking!

Lavander Luxe, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

4. Paint your front door a new colour to up the welcoming factor and set your home apart from the neighbours.

La Falaise, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

La Falaise

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

5. Get creative with a desk by drilling holes in the back of a drawer and pulling through charging cables that can be kept out of sight!

AB Desk AFID Design Study/officeDesks
AFID Design

AB Desk

AFID Design
AFID Design
AFID Design

6. Get some extra task lighting mounted above your dining table to create a beautiful and warm ambience while you eat.

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Splurge on some new statement taps for your bathroom. They'll make the whole room feel brand new.

Cosy bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy bathroom

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

8. Craft a simple patio area in your garden by laying some paving slabs. A clean and unfussy finish is so easy to get right!

Rear Garden homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

9. Add mouldings to your wall to get that heritage meets contemporary chic look absolutely dialled-in! You can even just use adhesive, so no joinery skills needed!

流白, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Scandinavian style living room
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

10. Add funky paint or wallpaper to just one wall and you'll see a whole room burst into life! And yes, you CAN get bathroom wallpaper!

Waves Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,waves,sea
Pixers

Waves

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

11. Paint your ceilings! This is a huge trend right now, so try to be a little bold. You wouldn't believe how amazing dark colours can look overhead.

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Colonial style living room
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

12. If you have standard-sized windows, have a think about swapping them for energy efficient versions. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as you think!

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsWindow decoration
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

13. Install a self-contained burner in your fireplace, to make it the whole area more useful and contribute to lower heating costs!

Whitehall Park Residential SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories Marble marble,fireplace,mirror
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Whitehall Park Residential

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

14. Keep your upgrades simple and quick by adding some easy-to-build bookshelves to your home! You could even paint them up on another weekend.

Chequer, Dominik Lutz Industrial Design Dominik Lutz Industrial Design Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Dominik Lutz Industrial Design

Dominik Lutz Industrial Design
Dominik Lutz Industrial Design
Dominik Lutz Industrial Design

15. Fill, sand and paint any holes that are noticeable in your walls and they'll look good as new. We all have them, from hanging pictures in the wrong place!

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Don't forget to comeback tomorrow for part two, but in the meantime, check out this DIY Ideabook: 14 simple crafting projects that will impress your guests.

6 ways to save money on your garden upgrade
Are you going to get to grips with any of these project ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks