30 home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend (part 2)

Home Accessories 2016, rigby & mac rigby & mac Living roomLighting Metal
Here we are, with part two of our fantastic guide to home improvements that you can plan, start and complete in a single weekend—and we might have just kept the best for last! You don't need to be a top interior designer to recognise that some simple changes can have a massive impact on the look and feel of your home, you just need some tangible proof! 

Come with us now as we give you a heap of brilliant and easy to instigate inspiration for some fun weekend upgrades that will have friends and family asking you how you could afford a new bathroom, a designer kitchen and a professional floor finish!

16. Install a bathroom cabinet and get all your clutter and toiletries hidden away, out of sight, to give the impression of a bigger room!

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

17. Install a ceiling fan in a hot room, such as a conservatory, to get ready for summer and relax in style.

False Ceiling & Light Fan Asense Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood Brown
Asense

False Ceiling & Light Fan

Asense
Asense
Asense

18. Add a little panache to your stairs with decorative finishes on the side, or even a fresh coat of paint.

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
buss

Under Stairs Storage

buss
buss
buss

19. Fit a dimmer switch in your living room to instantly change up the evening ambience. You might like to get a new shade too!

Geometric Light Shade rigby & mac Living roomLighting Metal Light Shade,Geometric
rigby &amp; mac

Geometric Light Shade

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

20. Fit a new shower head and enjoy the full power of your water stream. Here's a top tip; opt for a copper head and you'll be right on trend!

Statuary Marble Wetroom Stone Age BathroomDecoration
Stone Age

Statuary Marble Wetroom

Stone Age
Stone Age
Stone Age

21. Replace a tatty or dated splashback with some pretty and modern tiles to give your kitchen the look of a whole new installation.

Friern Barnet 1 Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen Wood Blue Island,Inchyra Blue,Farrow and Ball,contemporary kitchen
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Friern Barnet 1

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

22. Replace a key appliance in your kitchen and watch how it changes the feel of the whole room. If you've lusted after something in particular, now's the time to treat yourself.

Built-In Fridge and Pantry STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White
STUDIO Z

Built-In Fridge and Pantry

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

23. Brighten up a dark and unusable corner with some pretty floor lamps and make more of a feature of the space.

TEKTON FB Internacional Living roomLighting floor luminaire,table lamp
FB Internacional

TEKTON

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

24. If you're still using the sinks that were in your home when you moved in, it might be time to buy something a bit nicer! A large trough or dual sink unit always looks amazing!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Swap out boring interior doors for something more interesting and your home will dazzle. Add glazed versions and the light flow will totally change your whole interior!

homify Sliding doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Replace just your kitchen cabinet doors and you'll have a totally new kitchen for a fraction of the cost! Keep your old ones though, so you can mix things up a bit now and then!

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Get your tatty clothes on and get to grips with some laminate flooring, for a dramatic yet quick transformation of any room. The new clip-lock styles make everything so simple!

Noble Walnut Satin Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Noble Walnut Satin

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

28. Dress up a redundant fireplace to give it a little more style and flair. Candles, fresh flowers or even new tiles will all make for a gorgeous new focal point.

Fireplace homify Modern living room
homify

Fireplace

homify
homify
homify

29. Strip, sand and re-stain an old sideboard in your home to create a new-looking and stylish piece of statement furniture. Perfect for a hallway with extra oomph!

Sideboard FARIBA e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

Sideboard FARIBA

e15
e15
e15

30. Take a rug that has seen better days and add some fringing to make it a little more exciting and deserving of being a focal point in a room!

Riad Rug Luku Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Luku Home

Riad Rug

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

If you missed part one of this guide, take a look at it here: 30 home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend (part 1).

17 cleaning tricks that will actually save you money
Have you made a note of the projects you fancy trying?

