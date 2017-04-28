30 home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend (part 2)

Here we are, with part two of our fantastic guide to home improvements that you can plan, start and complete in a single weekend—and we might have just kept the best for last! You don't need to be a top interior designer to recognise that some simple changes can have a massive impact on the look and feel of your home, you just need some tangible proof!

Come with us now as we give you a heap of brilliant and easy to instigate inspiration for some fun weekend upgrades that will have friends and family asking you how you could afford a new bathroom, a designer kitchen and a professional floor finish!