10 things to look for in a home if you're a garden fanatic

press profile homify press profile homify
Stylish Country Cottage Garden Bowdon, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Country style garden
If you're planning to move house, then you need to think about what's really important to you—and if you're a garden connoisseur, a fantastic outside space will be at the top of your wish list. Real estate agents know that the way a garden has been curated can make all the difference between a sale or a pass, but if you are going to be maintaining a space, you need to know that you have a good basis to work with, which is why we've put together a list of things to look out for. 

Don't simply plump for the property with the largest garden, but consider all of these points and make an informed decision! After all, you'll be the one putting in all the future hard work!

1. Look for well-considered existing landscaping.

Stylish Country Cottage Garden Bowdon, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Country style garden
Charlesworth Design

Stylish Country Cottage Garden Bowdon

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

It's all very well being taken in by a pretty garden, but if you know a little bit about landscaping, you'll be able to gauge whether the plant choices have been a good investment or will need reworking in the near future. Don't forget to think about how easy plants are to care for!

2. You'll need fertile soil.

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern garden
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Whether you plan to simply have plants and flowers or are hoping to grow some produce, you'll need fertile soil that won't require a lot of work to get up to scratch. This is where a survey will really help, as you'll be able to find out if you might come up against dreaded clay!

3. Make sure there is plenty of sun.

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

A south-facing garden is always a HUGE selling point for a home and it's key for any avid gardeners! The last thing you want is a really shady spot that won't allow anything to grow easily, so any homes that you re tempted by should be viewed at various times of day.

4. Look for healthy mature trees.

My Cheshire Garden - Autumn Silver Pear - Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire Classic style garden
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

My Cheshire Garden—Autumn Silver Pear—Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

If a garden has a wealth of large, healthy trees in place, that is a great sign that you will be able to plant new things without concern. Just keep an eye on the proximity of trees to the house though, as the roots can cause problems later on, if you don't monitor them.

5. Look for somewhere with a potting station in place.

Wooden greenhouse in a gravel path, with a brick edge to lawn. Colinton Gardening Services - garden landscaping for Edinburgh Front garden
Colinton Gardening Services—garden landscaping for Edinburgh

Wooden greenhouse in a gravel path, with a brick edge to lawn.

Colinton Gardening Services - garden landscaping for Edinburgh
Colinton Gardening Services—garden landscaping for Edinburgh
Colinton Gardening Services - garden landscaping for Edinburgh

Any home that comes with a potting station or even better, a greenhouse, will instantly be a real winner for keen gardeners. Look to check that there is a solid concrete base in place though, or you might find that you will have to commit to some serious upgrades.

6. A shed or summerhouse will always be handy.

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

Think about all the tools you have at your disposal for effective gardening and you'll recognise the importance of having a shed or summerhouse in situ! Lawnmowers can be bulky and hard to house, not to mention rakes and other large tools, so an existing shed will be a real weight off your mind. 

7. Maintained hardscaping will save you time.

Rear Garden Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear Garden

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Take a good look at any hardscaping in place at homes that you view, as cracked slabs, excessive weeds and slimy stones will need a lot of maintaining! A clean and ready to use section of hardscaping will give you peace of mind that it was installed properly to start with.

8. Effective irrigation is key.

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Any garden that has an irrigation system in place already will be such a bonus! A sprinkler system, in particular, will take all of the hard work out of maintaining a healthy and luscious lawn and be sure to look at the plumbing of any water features too, as a leak could mean a sodden garden.

9. In-tact fencing will save you money.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

It seems like such a simple thing, but fencing needs to be in good condition. Considering how expensive new fence panels are, plus any stain or paint that you need to apply, moving into a home that has damaged or dilapidated fencing is a real no-no, especially for garden-proud people!

10. A finished patio is a plus point!

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

If you fall in love with a house and really like the garden, the final selling point will be a stylish patio already in place. Naturally, you'll want a comfortable vantage point that lets you sit and enjoy your outdoor space and if you don't have to actually craft it, so much the better!

For extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 tricks to make your shady garden shine.

A busy Richmond family's amazing kitchen upgrade
Have you got any garden requirements to add to this list?

