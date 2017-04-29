10 things to look for in a home if you're a garden fanatic

If you're planning to move house, then you need to think about what's really important to you—and if you're a garden connoisseur, a fantastic outside space will be at the top of your wish list. Real estate agents know that the way a garden has been curated can make all the difference between a sale or a pass, but if you are going to be maintaining a space, you need to know that you have a good basis to work with, which is why we've put together a list of things to look out for.

Don't simply plump for the property with the largest garden, but consider all of these points and make an informed decision! After all, you'll be the one putting in all the future hard work!