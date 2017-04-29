10 things to look for in a home if you're a garden fanatic

If you're planning to move house, then you need to think about what's really important to you—and if you're a garden connoisseur, a fantastic outside space will be at the top of your wish list. Real estate agents know that the way a garden has been curated can make all the difference between a sale or a pass, but if you are going to be maintaining a space, you need to know that you have a good basis to work with, which is why we've put together a list of things to look out for.
Don't simply plump for the property with the largest garden, but consider all of these points and make an informed decision! After all, you'll be the one putting in all the future hard work!
It's all very well being taken in by a pretty garden, but if you know a little bit about landscaping, you'll be able to gauge whether the plant choices have been a good investment or will need reworking in the near future. Don't forget to think about how easy plants are to care for!
Whether you plan to simply have plants and flowers or are hoping to grow some produce, you'll need fertile soil that won't require a lot of work to get up to scratch. This is where a survey will really help, as you'll be able to find out if you might come up against dreaded clay!
A south-facing garden is always a HUGE selling point for a home and it's key for any avid gardeners! The last thing you want is a really shady spot that won't allow anything to grow easily, so any homes that you re tempted by should be viewed at various times of day.
If a garden has a wealth of large, healthy trees in place, that is a great sign that you will be able to plant new things without concern. Just keep an eye on the proximity of trees to the house though, as the roots can cause problems later on, if you don't monitor them.
Any home that comes with a potting station or even better, a greenhouse, will instantly be a real winner for keen gardeners. Look to check that there is a solid concrete base in place though, or you might find that you will have to commit to some serious upgrades.
Think about all the tools you have at your disposal for effective gardening and you'll recognise the importance of having a shed or summerhouse in situ! Lawnmowers can be bulky and hard to house, not to mention rakes and other large tools, so an existing shed will be a real weight off your mind.
Take a good look at any hardscaping in place at homes that you view, as cracked slabs, excessive weeds and slimy stones will need a lot of maintaining! A clean and ready to use section of hardscaping will give you peace of mind that it was installed properly to start with.
Any garden that has an irrigation system in place already will be such a bonus! A sprinkler system, in particular, will take all of the hard work out of maintaining a healthy and luscious lawn and be sure to look at the plumbing of any water features too, as a leak could mean a sodden garden.
It seems like such a simple thing, but fencing needs to be in good condition. Considering how expensive new fence panels are, plus any stain or paint that you need to apply, moving into a home that has damaged or dilapidated fencing is a real no-no, especially for garden-proud people!
If you fall in love with a house and really like the garden, the final selling point will be a stylish patio already in place. Naturally, you'll want a comfortable vantage point that lets you sit and enjoy your outdoor space and if you don't have to actually craft it, so much the better!
