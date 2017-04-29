Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden fencing: How to choose the right material

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

If garden fencing doesn't sound like something to get excited about, we're about to show you how wrong you are! Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that the fencing you choose can either make or break a stunning outdoor design, but more than just aesthetics, you need to be aware of material longevity! There are so many more styles to choose from other than just wood, so come with us now as we tell you about our favourite fencing styles and see which ones are a real eye-opener for you!

1. Glass fencing won't block out any garden views.

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony. Railing London Ltd Modern garden
Railing London Ltd

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony.

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

For a contemporary garden you can't go wrong with incredible glass fencing! You'll get security, an added element of safety and yet, none of your fabulous garden views will be obscured. Perfect!

2. Natural materials will always look at home.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

A heady mix of bamboo panels and stone walls will never look out of place in ANY garden, but be aware that the nature of bamboo means that you won't get a totally opaque border divide and you will have to maintain the panels, to keep them healthy and in-tact.

3. Concrete prefabricated panels will never get damaged.

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
Morganland

Morganland
Morganland
Morganland

Concrete fence panels are a relatively new idea. As strong as a wall, but with a far more delicate aesthetic, they give you peace of mind in terms of garden security and can be painted whatever colour you like, making them a potentially very stylish choice.

4. Wood fences are built to last and easy to customise.

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Wooden fence panels are a steadfast classic for a reason! Sturdy, secure and always built to last, you can choose to leave them natural, stain or paint them and being so neutral, they won't overshadow pretty garden additions.

5. Metal fences can be added to!

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

We know that the days of chain link fences are pretty much behind us now, but you can use them as a good basis for something more exotic! Here, you can see a hardy metal fence being used to create a gabion boundary, with hardcore locked into place and it's great!

6. Wrought iron fencing will stand the test of time.

Zaun Modell Brandenburg, Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore GardenFencing & walls
Zaunfactory—Zäune &amp; Tore

Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore
Zaunfactory—Zäune &amp; Tore
Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore

When you want something really custom, wrought iron fencing is the way to go! It always adds a sense of glamour to a property and is made to order, so you can choose the finished colour and all of the fiddly extra details too. How about some family initials included in the design?

7. Composite materials give you the best of every world.

Betonzäune-Sichtschutz , Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Composite fence panels are an ingenious invention, as you can choose any finish, to mimic wood, stone or brick, have them made as prefabricated panels and then simply slide them into place! Ideal for when you want the look of a certain material, but none of the upkeep! 

For more fencing inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to build new garden fencing.

A luxurious London flat with amazing design
Which of these materials appeals to you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks