Garden fencing: How to choose the right material

If garden fencing doesn't sound like something to get excited about, we're about to show you how wrong you are! Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that the fencing you choose can either make or break a stunning outdoor design, but more than just aesthetics, you need to be aware of material longevity! There are so many more styles to choose from other than just wood, so come with us now as we tell you about our favourite fencing styles and see which ones are a real eye-opener for you!
For a contemporary garden you can't go wrong with incredible glass fencing! You'll get security, an added element of safety and yet, none of your fabulous garden views will be obscured. Perfect!
A heady mix of bamboo panels and stone walls will never look out of place in ANY garden, but be aware that the nature of bamboo means that you won't get a totally opaque border divide and you will have to maintain the panels, to keep them healthy and in-tact.
Concrete fence panels are a relatively new idea. As strong as a wall, but with a far more delicate aesthetic, they give you peace of mind in terms of garden security and can be painted whatever colour you like, making them a potentially very stylish choice.
Wooden fence panels are a steadfast classic for a reason! Sturdy, secure and always built to last, you can choose to leave them natural, stain or paint them and being so neutral, they won't overshadow pretty garden additions.
We know that the days of chain link fences are pretty much behind us now, but you can use them as a good basis for something more exotic! Here, you can see a hardy metal fence being used to create a gabion boundary, with hardcore locked into place and it's great!
When you want something really custom, wrought iron fencing is the way to go! It always adds a sense of glamour to a property and is made to order, so you can choose the finished colour and all of the fiddly extra details too. How about some family initials included in the design?
Composite fence panels are an ingenious invention, as you can choose any finish, to mimic wood, stone or brick, have them made as prefabricated panels and then simply slide them into place! Ideal for when you want the look of a certain material, but none of the upkeep!
For more fencing inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to build new garden fencing.