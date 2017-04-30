Increase Your House's Value with these 10 Cheap Ways

It's no secret that we all want to get as much value out of homes as possible, but short of spending a lot in the hope of adding a higher price tag, what can you do? If you don't dig the 'speculate to accumulate' mindset that so many estate agents seem to subscribe to, then read on, as we have found some fantastic and cost-effective ways to up your home's value, without bankrupting yourself! Small changes, in every room, are the key, so let's take a look and see if you could be selling your home for much more!
A key way to add value to your home is to make sure the kitchen looks as though you can actually cook in it! Have everything you need, but nothing more, and potential buyers will be taken by the practicality of the space and the fact that everything they own will fit in there!
Speaking of the kitchen, you might like to make sure that all of your appliances match. We don't mean that you need to drop a huge amount with one manufacturer, but at least stick to one finish or colour! Cohesion equals a higher home value!
You don't need to go crazy here, but something as simple as a statement light fixture, feature tile wall or new hardware will instantly make your bathroom look so much more expensive and covetable! We're pretty sold on these gold tiles!
Got some wall niches laying bare? It's time to get yourself some simple shelving! Potential buyers are ALWAYS swayed by homes that look to have a huge amount of ready-to-use storage and when you consider how cheap but stylish a lot of flat-pack pieces are, it just makes good sense!
We don't mean that you need to build an extension here, but if you have a small spare room that isn't really offering much in terms of guest potential, transform it into something more valuable! Think about the types of people that will be interested in your home and stage a spare room accordingly! In London, for example, a home office would be a real draw!
It won't take a minute to arrange for an electrician to pop over and give your electrics a detailed assessment, but it will add huge value to your home if buyers know that they will be able to move straight in, without needing to tackle any big maintenance projects.
If a deep clean hasn't brought your floors up to the standard that you were hoping for, work with it! Adding rugs and textiles isn't a case of hiding the flaws, it's more that you are showing how much character the floors can have, regardless! Rugs always give a homely look that buyers love anyway!
This tip is SO simple, but more effective than you'd ever realise. Swap out your light bulbs for something a little brighter and your home will look larger, fresher and so charged with positive energy! Isn't it worth spending a little money on some daylight-imitation bulbs, in order to get more from your home sale?
This might sound strange, but chunky, heavy-looking front door hardware instantly attracts more buyers! It must be an association with home security and sophisticated styling, but whatever the reason, we're in! Add an understated door mat as well and your home's first impression will be incredible.
If you are planning to sell your home and want to get as much money as possible for it, please don't forget to give your front garden an extensive tidy-up! The curb appeal of your home is vital, as it contributes to the first impression people will take away with them. You might want to pressure-wash the driveway too!
