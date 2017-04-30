Increase Your House's Value with these 10 Cheap Ways

If you are planning to sell your home and want to get as much money as possible for it, please don't forget to give your front garden an extensive tidy-up! The curb appeal of your home is vital, as it contributes to the first impression people will take away with them. You might want to pressure-wash the driveway too!

