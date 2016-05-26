New Take on the British Farmhouse

Today on homify we are privileged to tour a new construction located in Usk, a small town in Monmouthshire, Wales. This beautifully designed home by the talented architects at Hall + Bednarczyk is strikingly contemporary and incorporates state-of-the-art amenities, while imparting an essence of heritage and tradition.

Stunningly sympathetic to the surrounding landscape, this modern dwelling echoes traditional farmhouse features seen throughout the area and incorporates them into the property with finesse and ingenuity. Sleek linear forms and astute inclusion of natural materials leaves this home feeling welcoming, with a commanding and robust aesthetic.

Take a look at the images, below, and let us guide you through this magnificent estate.

All photography by Matt Cant.