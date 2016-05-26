New Take on the British Farmhouse

Today on homify we are privileged to tour a new construction located in Usk, a small town in Monmouthshire, Wales. This beautifully designed home by the talented architects at Hall + Bednarczyk is strikingly contemporary and incorporates state-of-the-art amenities, while imparting an essence of heritage and tradition.
Stunningly sympathetic to the surrounding landscape, this modern dwelling echoes traditional farmhouse features seen throughout the area and incorporates them into the property with finesse and ingenuity. Sleek linear forms and astute inclusion of natural materials leaves this home feeling welcoming, with a commanding and robust aesthetic.
Take a look at the images, below, and let us guide you through this magnificent estate.
All photography by Matt Cant.
It’s not often that new construction is capable of wonderfully complementing its surrounding landscape and injecting a sense of contemporary tradition. However, this is one such home. Beautifully built and exuding a sense of farm-esque beauty, this dwelling perfectly speaks to the history and tradition of the land upon which it sits whilst imparting a modern outlook with an age-defying aesthetic.
From the outset this home is impressively stoic in its robust design. The bright white colour scheme works well to give freshness to the property, which is combined with timber panelling and an archetypal farmhouse roof.
As we venture into the home we are greeted with a smart and stylish kitchen. This cooking space is beautifully fresh and invigorating, working brilliantly with the rest of the modern conveniences that the home offers.
The large white kitchen island evokes a sense of freshness, while the contrasting dark charcoal worktops on the adjacent bench inject interest and appeal. Drop lighting offers smart illumination into the space and the hints of green décor sporadically punctuate the abundant white joinery.
Next we move into the bathroom for a quick peek into the décor and design of this most important home space. The designers and architects have chosen a monochromatic scheme for this area, which is beautifully complemented with white fixtures and chrome fittings.
Utilising the vaulted ceilings within the home, this space feels roomy, airy, light and bright. High horizontal windows add natural light into the washing space, establishing a connection with the outside environment and ensuring the home is well lit and comfortable.
One of the most interesting spaces within this home is the entrance hall and staircase to the upper level. This section of the home juxtaposes many different textures in attention grabbing ways to create a space that is engaging, original and innovative.
The most stunning and striking aspect of this area is the stone feature wall. Taking its cues from a traditional barn or farmhouse, this wall gives the home an element of uniqueness and communicates a strength in the design and style of this house. Moreover, the light timber staircase softens the stone wall and is enhanced further with a glass balustrade, which keeps the home feeling vast and open.
A statement light fitting hangs above this walkway, which bounces reflected colour into the space, ensuring a feeling of effervescent playfulness.
Before we leave this home we are treated to a view of the exterior rear garden. This is quite different to the front of the property and utilises plentiful timber panelling to ensure the very large home exudes a feeling of warmth and liveability.
The rear of the home also features abundant windows that maximise the sunlight and ensures the home is correctly illuminated. This dwelling is extremely liveable, with the exterior offering a huge paved area for entertaining and dining. Additionally, the large lawn is perfect for families to play or for friends and loved ones to gather in the summertime and enjoy the warm weather.
