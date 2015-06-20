Classic meets modern in the countryside

Located in West Lothian, just outside Edinburgh, sits Bickerton Croft. This stunning 12-year-old home has been wonderfully extended and refurbished by Graphite Studios, and brought to life through the shrewd lens of Chris Humphries Photography. The 60 square metre high garden room extends the existing dwelling, and provides a living space with fuel burning stone and state of the art entertainment system. The douglas fir frame blends wonderfully with the rubble stone of the existing house, while red sandstone cladding, slate roof and western red cedar facing add warmth, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape. To maximise the home’s energy efficiency, features such as a biomass boiler, evacuated tube solar panels, and large photovoltaic unit were installed to generate electricity and heat the home’s water. In addition to the stylish rear expansion, two teenage bedrooms were renovated, employing modern necessities, and contemporary components.
Bickerton Croft is undoubtedly a home that looks like it should be on the front of a postcard or coffee table book: this brilliantly updated home gives us a rare glimpse into a large country property. From the outset, it is easy to see that this dwelling embraces it surrounding environment. Utilising natural materials, and high quality finishes, this home is a statement as well as a comfortable and highly liveable abode. The extension continues the pitch of the roof, and instead pulls the house into a different direction, increasing both floor space, and enjoyment for the occupants.
As we enter the rear extension, it is clear to see how large and spacious this home actually is. With vaulted ceilings, and a bright white colour scheme, this living space evokes a sense of freshness, as well as useability. Timber elements are retained within the interior, and these offer a nice contrast against the neutral colour scheme. In keeping with the country ambience, a Caithness stone-clad feature wall creates a robust sense of permanency, while the wood burner infuses warmth and a place for family and friends to gather.
Moving into the bedroom we see how a contemporary and modern approach has been taken to decorating, and this imparts a sense of timelessness, and freshness. The cute shelving areas and smart LED illumination work wonderfully to give this space a crisp vibe, and a feeling of newness. The idyllic view from the moderate sized window is large enough to bring a great deal of natural light into the bedroom, and ensure the area feels cosy as well as cool.
A close up of this outdoor deck area gives insight into the high quality finishes of this space. Not only does the timber infuse a sense of warmth into the space, but as it is a natural materiel, it is sympathetic to the landscape. When the large glass sliding doors are open, the true ingenuity of this extension is revealed. Bringing the outside ‘inside’ this rear addition is a dazzling example of property that can work symbiotically with the environment it occupies.
From this vantage we get a great view of the renovated outdoor area. This refurbished space is a stylish blend of formal design, with informal leisure areas. The standout, and statement making item in this landscaped garden is the outdoor spa. Wonderful for both summer and winter, a spa is the ultimate in luxurious home accessories. In addition, the huge sprawling green lawn space frames the home, and give a sense of vastness and open expanse. Young trees are cleverly planted in this area, as they will grow and provide shade to this stylish entertaining area.