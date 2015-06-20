Classic meets modern in the countryside

Located in West Lothian, just outside Edinburgh, sits Bickerton Croft. This stunning 12-year-old home has been wonderfully extended and refurbished by Graphite Studios, and brought to life through the shrewd lens of Chris Humphries Photography. The 60 square metre high garden room extends the existing dwelling, and provides a living space with fuel burning stone and state of the art entertainment system. The douglas fir frame blends wonderfully with the rubble stone of the existing house, while red sandstone cladding, slate roof and western red cedar facing add warmth, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape. To maximise the home’s energy efficiency, features such as a biomass boiler, evacuated tube solar panels, and large photovoltaic unit were installed to generate electricity and heat the home’s water. In addition to the stylish rear expansion, two teenage bedrooms were renovated, employing modern necessities, and contemporary components.