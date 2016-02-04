Winchester house decoration from 1950s style and charm

When renovating or refurbishing a home in a ‘character area’, it's imperative that dwellings retain the surrounding aesthetic and ambience of the region. This home in Chandlers Ford is no exception. Updated by the team at La Hally Architect, this property has undergone a modernisation and transformation, while retaining its ‘50s style and charm.

Situated on a quiet, tree-lined residential road, the brief was simple: a rear extension was required to add an open-plan kitchen-living-dining room with child-friendly playing space. With numerous rear extensions in the neighbourhood, the occupants’ prerequisite was to renew their home whilst avoiding an imitation of the original building.

The architects took a fresh approach, creating an addition that is striking yet still sympathetic to the traditional nature of the property. Post-completion, the new extension added two additional bedrooms and an open-plan family/living area. Natural materials were incorporated to give warmth and enhance the large rear garden.

Join us to have a further look into this wonderfully updated home!