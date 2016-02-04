Winchester house decoration from 1950s style and charm

When renovating or refurbishing a home in a ‘character area’, it's imperative that dwellings retain the surrounding aesthetic and ambience of the region. This home in Chandlers Ford is no exception. Updated by the team at La Hally Architect, this property has undergone a modernisation and transformation, while retaining its ‘50s style and charm.
Situated on a quiet, tree-lined residential road, the brief was simple: a rear extension was required to add an open-plan kitchen-living-dining room with child-friendly playing space. With numerous rear extensions in the neighbourhood, the occupants’ prerequisite was to renew their home whilst avoiding an imitation of the original building.
The architects took a fresh approach, creating an addition that is striking yet still sympathetic to the traditional nature of the property. Post-completion, the new extension added two additional bedrooms and an open-plan family/living area. Natural materials were incorporated to give warmth and enhance the large rear garden.
Join us to have a further look into this wonderfully updated home!
This home, like many on this street and in this neighbourhood, is a traditional 1950s brick dwelling with a wide frontage, upon a large plot of land within a quiet community. From this vantage this property looks like any other home in the area.
A modern door is the only giveaway that this home holds secrets beyond its façade. Lovingly refurbished and extended, this home disregards the stubborn and often uncomfortable layout of a mid-century home and instead embraces contemporary living. Walls have been removed and there now exists free-flowing movement between the downstairs living spaces.
Let’s take a look inside…
Natural light is often one of the biggest problems when adding a rear extension to your property and a lack of it will result in the space feeling dank and uncomfortable. In order to get the right amount of light into a space a light well or skylight is often needed.
In this instance, the latter has sufficed and is able to impart a good volume of brightness and sunlight just adjacent to the dining space. This skylight not only brings in light but gives the kitchen and dining space a vertical view, which makes it possible to enjoy the silvering cedar cladding, above.
This wonderful child-friendly play room is a great example of how a rear extension can drastically change a home and impart a renewed sense of livability into a space.
The addition sees plenty of areas for children to enjoy themselves whilst still feeling as though they are part of the main living space. Bi-fold glass doors work wonderfully to bring the outside in, which increases the dwelling's ability to multi-task and function in helpful and liveable ways.
As we glimpse the stylish extension at the rear of the property, the enormity of the refurbishment becomes clear, as well as the wonderful way in which the front living space adjoins with the rear addition.
You can just see the front window of the heritage property and, since many walls have been removed and reconfigured, the space is offered a good amount of well-illuminated living space. Taking a look at the project as a whole, the three-metre extension drastically increases the floor plan and imparts a sense of symmetry that was missing in the original layout.
To ensure the project was in-keeping with the street surrounds and ambience of the neighbourhood, the extension is a contemporary version of the existing structure. A rendered back wall brings a sense of modernity and the powder-coated aluminium bi-fold doors ensure the home embraces its large garden and creates a space for entertaining.
Taking a quick peek at the cedar first floor, there are plenty of smart design aspects that help to ensure this home remains timeless . The warmth of the cedar echoes the red brick and the exaggerated window frames impart impressiveness and flair.
Taking a closer glimpse at the dining and kitchen space, we get a wonderful look at the contemporary cooking space that embraces warmth and liveability.
Timber abounds within this home and is used in many different ways and many varying shades. The floor is a rich, hard-wearing wood, while the lighter timbers are utilised in the kitchen and dining table.
