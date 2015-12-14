Christmas decorations for the small home

Do you ever see amazing Christmas decoration pictures and think that's great, but my house is way smaller than that ? Is there anything more annoying than falling in love with a decorating scheme, only to realise that the space you have to play with is far too small to make it work? Well, we don't like disappointing you, so have found some great ways to make your home a winter wonderland, regardless of its size!

Christmas decorations can be as imaginative and unique as you and your home, so don't get flustered wondering how you will squeeze in an 8ft tree. Simply take a look at our tips and tricks and use them to make your home a grotto that even Santa would want to live in!