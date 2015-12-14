Christmas decorations for the small home

Do you ever see amazing Christmas decoration pictures and think
that's great, but my house is way smaller than that? Is there anything more annoying than falling in love with a decorating scheme, only to realise that the space you have to play with is far too small to make it work? Well, we don't like disappointing you, so have found some great ways to make your home a winter wonderland, regardless of its size!
Christmas decorations can be as imaginative and unique as you and your home, so don't get flustered wondering how you will squeeze in an 8ft tree. Simply take a look at our tips and tricks and use them to make your home a grotto that even Santa would want to live in!
Don't upset if your home can't easily accommodate a 10ft spruce tree, complete with enormous star topper and lashings of tinsel, simply use it as an opportunity to unleash your creativity. Anything can make a wonderful Christmas tree, from a picture frame with decorations glued into it in the shape of a tree, through to driftwood or, as we see here, some lovely twigs.
We have absolutely no doubt that if you grab some twigs, give them a spray with some white paint, then adorn with fairy lights, people will be going away from your home determined to copy your Christmas decorations the following year!
Don't get hung up on your home being on the smaller side, simply opt for smaller Christmas decorations! We know that baubles the size of dinner plates look good, but do you know what else does? Tiny paper chains, hand cut snowflakes, miniature trees and all things perfectly proportioned!
Take a look at this beautiful festive display from The White Company. Nobody can doubt the Christmas credentials here and by simply decorating a Welsh dresser, the whole room feels far more Christmassy! For some added Crimbo fun, we might add some glitter too and thankfully, that's small as well!
If you want to detract from your home being a little smaller, why not opt for some non-traditional Christmas decorations, in a bid to almost camouflage the diminutive space you are working with? Obviously, if you use baubles and tinsel, like everyone else, they will be able to compare their home to yours, but if you step outside the box, all you will get is envious stares!
We are so in love with the use of hanging crystals as an alternative to boring old baubles and as they reflect light, they will make festive rainbows on your walls and make the space seem a little bigger and far more twinkly! What could be better than that?
If you have a small home, your Christmas decorations will naturally need to be a little more understated and we think one place that looks breathtakingly beautiful when kept a little simpler, is your dining table!
Forget cluttering up your table with crackers and heaps of decorations, we think that a natural and chic approach will really bring your dining room to life and leave you with enough room to display the sprouts! We love this elegant set up, with simple napkins and a 'blink and you could miss it' sprig of foliage. A few well placed glass decorations keep the Christmas feel alive, but don't make the tabletop feel smaller. Delightful!
One thing that doesn't need a lot of room to look amazing is a fabulous string of festive lights, so if you have a smaller home but are keen to embrace Christmas decorations that make a big impact, get some light in your life!
Whether you opt for plain fairy lights around some picture frames, lanterns on your mantlepiece or even a dramatic display outside in your garden, lights are a quick and easy way to inject a lot of ho, ho, ho into your ho, ho, HOME! If you opt for LEDs, you won't even have to worry about your electricity bills!
Honestly, we just can't get enough of the myriad of fun and funky faux animal head busts that have sprung up in recent months and some of them have SUCH festive potential. Whereas most people might not think about adding Christmas decorations to their walls, if you have a smaller home, it is a great way to inject some cheer without taking up valuable space! We love this fantastic moose head, complete with twig antlers and might go a step further and even add some battery-powered fairy lights!
