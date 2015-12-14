This is how to organise your home

Nobody wants to become burdened by the need to clean constantly, but when faced with a messy or disorganised home, you might have little option. What you need is a way to keep everything where it belongs, without any upheaval. That is where home organisation comes in!
We have some great suggestions for you, in terms of functional and beautiful storage, so soon enough you will find that not only is your home tidier and cleaner, you will also feel far more relaxed and happy in the space. After all, this is your dream home we are talking about, so why let it be a nightmare?
When you have a lot of something, you need to know how to store it and any home organisation guru would know that when it comes to clothing, closets are kings! Just look at this example, from Vilaça Interiores and you will see what we mean!
Separated into cubbyholes, with storage boxes, at the top, we then move down to hanging rails, which are perfect for suits, tourers and dresses and then at the bottom, there are drawers for intimates and jewellery. Nothing has been overlooked and everything will have a specific place. Now that is what we call home organisation at its best!
Divan beds are utterly fabulous as they allow you to claw back as much storage space as is physically possible, without encroaching into a room at all. What makes them even better, is that thanks to modern styling and design, they no longer have a dated vibe, as aesthetically pleasing materials and eye-catching finishes have made the integrated drawers more of a feature and less of a 'secret'.
We love this wooden divan and think that home organisation has rarely looked so good. Especially when it can store all your spare bedding and towels, which we all know take up gargantuan amounts of room!
Don't think of shelves as a boring or expected solution; instead, see them as a classic installation that has never and will never go out of style. We will certainly never tire of seeing some of the beautiful designs and decorative schemes that people keep devising for them and we will always appreciate the role they have to play in home organisation.
Whether you choose to fill them with books, trinkets or anything else that you need to keep out of harm's way, shelves will always do the job, while looking beautiful and if you don't agree, just take a look at these lovely khaki green ones! Gorgeous!
When built-in storage is a possibility, you'd be crazy to not at least consider it! One of our favourite locations for it is in the space under your stairs, as this is frequently wasted, but could be such a vital resource if you are striving for home organisation to rival Martha Stewart!
We can't help but think that a cupboard under the stairs is the perfect location for a whole host of things, but perhaps dog owners will agree that wellingtons, jackets and collars would be a perfect option, as it will keep the hallway clear of debris, but keep everything you need to walk your best friend close to hand.
Don't just think that built-in shoe storage is for women with a lot of shoes, although there can be no doubt that there are many of us who would love a wall such as this! Shoes, regardless of who owns them, just seem to spread themselves around the house and not always in pairs! Kicked off wherever the owner is standing, you can find yourself drowning in a sea of messy rooms if you don't have a storage solution in place.
We think that a communal shoe storage area is a great addition to any home organisation plan, as everyone will know where their shoes belong and will take an active role in helping to keep the house tidy. Perfect!
We know that not everybody has a cellar, or would have much use for one if they did, but if you are a wine fanatic, perhaps this is something to think about. Rather than cluttering up the kitchen with your collection of bottles, consider your home organisation a little more and you might be tempted to build a wine cellar. The perfect way to ensure optimum storage conditions, we think any connoisseur would be thrilled to have a room dedicated to their passion!
