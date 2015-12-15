Flawless bathroom flooring options

The bathroom is a unique room in your home as it is specifically geared for certain purposes and has no added social layer to it. Unlike kitchens, that are for preparing, eating and interacting while preparing food, the bathroom is generally a one person room that has very specific requirements. It really is the most picky room in the house!

One criteria that nobody can afford to overlook in their bathroom is the choosing of appropriate flooring. It needs to be tough, waterproof, able to withstand a lot of traffic and, ideally, non-slip and warm. After all, who wants to get out of a steaming hot shower onto a freezing cold floor?

Take a look at our suggestions for fabulous bathroom flooring and see if we open your eyes to the joy of any new materials. Remember; there will be something that perfectly fits with your design ethos, you just have to find it!