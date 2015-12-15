Flawless bathroom flooring options

The bathroom is a unique room in your home as it is specifically geared for certain purposes and has no added social layer to it. Unlike kitchens, that are for preparing, eating and interacting while preparing food, the bathroom is generally a one person room that has very specific requirements. It really is the most picky room in the house!
One criteria that nobody can afford to overlook in their bathroom is the choosing of appropriate flooring. It needs to be tough, waterproof, able to withstand a lot of traffic and, ideally, non-slip and warm. After all, who wants to get out of a steaming hot shower onto a freezing cold floor?
Take a look at our suggestions for fabulous bathroom flooring and see if we open your eyes to the joy of any new materials. Remember; there will be something that perfectly fits with your design ethos, you just have to find it!
Laminate bathroom flooring is an absolute triumph of modern engineering and design and has left the sub-par and unrealistic incarnations of the past firmly there! Now, you will be hard pressed to determine what is real wood and what is laminate and it's even bathroom friendly, as Haacke Haus are demonstrating. No warping here, thank you very much.
If wood isn't the effect that you want, but you like the appeal of the warmer and softer laminate underfoot, you will be pleased to know that there are hundreds of finishes available now, with some purposely created to look like tiles and stone floors. They really are incredible!
A tiled floor is probably the most common option in bathrooms and with such a vast array of styles, colours and sizes available, it's easy to see why. Whatever your taste and design leanings, you will definitely be able to find something that works with them. That kind of flexibility is nothing but appealing!
In addition to a variety of choice, tiles also offer fabulous waterproof properties, don't warp and will happily sit atop underfloor heating systems, making them ideal bathroom flooring additions. We love that they can lend themselves to old and new homes alike and can be the cherry on the sundae of a beautiful and well thought out space that just needs a little extra pizazz.
We can see some of you shuddering already, but don't be frightened of using wooden bathroom flooring! Long gone are the days of raw timber soaking up bath water and warping, as pressure treated planks are now available and make for wonderful bathroom flooring solutions. With no chance of warping, they offer peace of mind as well as gorgeous aesthetics and warm tones that will transform even the brightest white bathrooms.
We like how the planks have been laid horizontally in this bathroom, as opposed to the more conventional vertical layout, as it really adds a a sense of personality and even helps to make the space feel a little cosier and more homely.
Linoleum is a fabulously malleable material that seeks to make light work of being laid and with amazing customisation opportunities, you can be sure that you are laying something very unique and wonderfully eye-catching. Bathroom flooring has never been so comfy underfoot either!
One word of warning with linoleum, however, is that if you spot any cracks or damage, be sure to repair them quickly, as these areas can quickly develop fungal problems, which is the last thing you would want on your bathroom flooring!
Do you or don't you put carpet in a bathroom? It's a tricky question, but most people seem to have an opinion. We love the use of a luxe rug in this space, but feel that perhaps a fully carpeted bathroom would be a step too far and a little hard to clean. With wet feet come all sorts of bugs and nasties, so we think a smooth surface is best, but accented like this; we love the effect!
A bathroom can be seen as such a perfunctory room that it doesn't need any fancy additions, but we can't help thinking that a touch of luxe goes a long way in every room and the soft shag contrasting against the hard stone of the wall here is dreamy!
Stone bathroom flooring is a fantastic idea as you get to combine all the hard-wearing, tough properties of a rugged material with a soft finish and delicate design scheme. What a wonderful contrast!
While stone flooring effortlessly grounds a bathroom in the practical functionality of the space, you can have a little fun with the material, especially if you opt for something with a little natural sparkle in it! Granite floors are becoming especially popular in high-end builds as they allow for a little something extra, even underfoot and we know we'd love to be walking on glitter everyday!
Heated bathroom flooring is still a luxury, but if your budget can stretch to it, we really recommend it! Though getting out of a bath, onto a cold floor may not be such an arduous thing, if you have ever walked onto a heated floor, you will most likely never want to go back!
It's not all luxury however, as a heated floor serves a practical function in bathrooms too, by helping to dry off the floor more quickly. Most flooring options can work on top of an underfloor heating system, but please check with a professional first!
Rubber bathroom flooring is a fabulously contemporary option that serves to make any room a wet room, as there is no concern about leaks or damage. Being a suitably hardy and workable material, not to mention totally waterproof, rubber makes for an ideal family bathroom floor, where water is just one thing that will be spilt and we are really keen to advocate the use of it. It even works in minimal bathrooms, as it provides a perfectly smooth, one colour screed effect, allowing for pared back rooms to remain sleek and unadulterated. How's that for adaptable?
