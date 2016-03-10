Isn't it sad that one of the first spaces you walk into in your home is seen as a simply perfunctory and transitional area? Your hallway is so much more than merely a stepping stone to the rest of the house, but few people see it that way or give it much thought when it comes to decorating, but we want to change all of that!

The first thing you see when you get home and the initial impression your home gives guests, your hallway says a lot about you and your home and we think it might also be an untapped goldmine of storage potential and usefulness too.

Take a look at our ideas for making the most of your hallway and see if you could stand to give yours a little something extra to make it pop!