Isn't it sad that one of the first spaces you walk into in your home is seen as a simply perfunctory and transitional area? Your hallway is so much more than merely a stepping stone to the rest of the house, but few people see it that way or give it much thought when it comes to decorating, but we want to change all of that!
The first thing you see when you get home and the initial impression your home gives guests, your hallway says a lot about you and your home and we think it might also be an untapped goldmine of storage potential and usefulness too.
Take a look at our ideas for making the most of your hallway and see if you could stand to give yours a little something extra to make it pop!
Naturally, any house that has more than one resident will have a myriad of coats, shoes and outdoor garments to hide away but have you ever thought about your entrance hall organisation in terms of this predicament? You should as you could have a wealth of space just going to waste.
We love this neat solution from Chasewood Furniture, which showcases pull out shoe and coat storage that has been created in the space under the stairs. Blink and you could miss the subtle handles that might give you a clue that this is in place but when opened up, the true genius of the design is revealed!
For more inspiration, check out some more: Shoe Storage Ideas And Solutions.
One addition that we always like to see in a hallway is a pretty table and chair set, not least because it will make pulling on your wellington boots before a dog walk a lot easier!
Picture you and your family before you leave the house; isn't there always someone that is ready ahead of everyone else? Well, we think including somewhere for them to sit and wait is a great idea and as far as entrance hall organisation goes, a chair can be extremely versatile. You can use it to pop some shopping on until you have the time to unpack or even as an extra coat stand too. The options are endless!
We aren't suggesting that you embrace entrance hall organisation to the extent that the space becomes a second dressing room but a well placed mirror will never be an unwelcome addition to your hallway. After all, who doesn't like one last check before they leave the house? We know we do.
As well as giving you a little extra confidence, a mirror in the hallway will help to make the space seem far larger than it is, which can be vital in smaller properties where the hall feels a little claustrophobic. We love this luxe gold addition and think we'd feel like movie stars walking past it, while making sure that we were ready for our close up!
Entrance hall organisation doesn't get much more basic or practical than a table but don't be fooled into thinking that this is a dull or unexciting addition to your space. A table is not only practical, as one with drawers would certainly provide the perfect spot for placing your keys, it allows for endless and changeable decoration in the form of flowers, candles and all manner of other accessories.
Can there be anything nicer than walking into your home and seeing a big vase full of fresh flowers and being greeted by a heady bouquet? We don't think so.
A cosy cubbyhole seat might be our favourite idea for livening up your entrance hall organisation scheme as it's not only practical but also looks so comfortable and inviting. We want to get in there to enjoy some solo reading time!
With drawers under the seat and hooks above, this lovely hallway addition makes for a beautiful coat rack and a safe place to stow belongings, such as rucksacks and handbags, while also being a comfortable and fun piece of furniture. We can imagine children really loving a spot like this and enjoying some quiet time here.
It seems like an obvious option but have you ever actually considered adding bookshelves to your entrance hall organisation set up? Probably not, because we all seem to have relegated books to living rooms and bedrooms only, but what a fantastic idea it is to bring them out.
Helping to inject a sense of who you are and what interests you have as soon as the front door opens, we think hallway bookshelves are a fantastic idea and, if you are the family member that is always ready to leave before everyone else, at least you will have something to look at while you wait!
Isn't this a neat, beautiful and fun way to store a bicycle so that it almost becomes a piece of art in your hallway rather than merely a mode of transport that you have to hide away?
We love that the rack comes with added shelf space,so belongings can also be placed on top within easy reach before you head out. Entrance hall organisation doesn't have to only refer to coats and shoes and as you can see, there will be a quick and simple way to integrate what is important to you into your design scheme.
Are you feeling a little more inspired to give your hallway a little more thought? If you are, take a look at this Ideabook: Entryway Design Ideas.