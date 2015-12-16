Ingenious solutions for small kitchens

We know that not everyone likes huge kitchens and that there are those who prize a smaller space, where everything is practical and functional. It really all depends on the house where you live, as to what size you have and we all have a responsibility to try to make the best possible use of the room with clever storage and practical ideas.
Having a small kitchen is nothing to be embarrassed or upset about, as with some careful planning, determined design and clever thinking, you can have not only a stunning space to prepare your food in, but one that is perfectly proportioned and immensely functional too.
Take a look at our tips for making the most of a small kitchen and see if we can help you to unlock the hidden potential in your own food prep space. Who knows, you might have a much larger kitchen than you thought!
When you have a small kitchen, a hugely important tip is to stick to the essential in terms of what you have out on your countertops! There is little point in cluttering up an already tiny area with items that you infrequently use or simply don't need!
We suggest that you think about popping any juicers and fancy gadgets that you don't make good use of away in a cupboard, leaving only vital utensils and everyday appliances, such as kettles and toasters, out on the worktop. Take a look at this lovely space, from Studio Duggan and you will see what we mean. The worktop area is clearly at a real premium, but by keeping it as free of clutter as possible, the kitchen seems much larger and far more usable!
In a small kitchen, you can still enjoy the practicality of eating close to where you cook your food, if you introduce some dual functionality. We are talking about transforming an area of your worktop into a breakfast bar!
This tip could not be any simpler, as all you need are some tall bar stools et voila! You have a breakfast bar! Negating the need for an extra set of table and chairs, which will swallow any free space whole, a breakfast bar is a great way to integrate your existing functionality and needs and for an extra space-saving tip; look for stools that can fold flat, so you can hang them on the back of the cupboards. Genius!
You might believe that in a small kitchen, the worst thing you could do is decorate with bright and vibrant colours, but we wholeheartedly disagree! We think some bold colour really adds depth and presence to a small space, especially as an all white interior could actually draw attention to the fact that you are trying to make the room feel bigger!
If you don't want to go the whole hog for bright colours, simply use them as fun accents, as seen here and don't be shy! Whatever your favourite colour is, buy something fantastic in it and get it installed. If nothing else, it will bring you joy every time you go to cook a meal!
Corners can be such annoyances, especially in a small kitchen as they feel like such wasted space, but they don't have to! Rather than leaving them empty or not knowing what to do with them at all, we suggest that you install something handy there, like a coffee machine or even something really simple, like a tea towel holder.
In a small room, every nuance of available space becomes a precious commodity, so really think about what would be helpful and where. If you want to hang your utensils in the corner, go for it. Or, if you have the space, why not consider hanging some fresh herb plants? That will free up some space in the condiments cupboard!
Paring things back is a good way to maximise your small kitchen space, but we know that a minimalist style will not suit everybody, especially if the rest of your home is fairly cluttered and busy. You can still work with some of the key principles though, so don't overlook this tip!
We think that adding cupboard space is a highly valuable tip, as you can clear everything away and look to be adopting minimalism, but in reality, you still have as many belongings as always, they are just better stowed away! Check out the clever storage in this kitchen, with the sink plinth and almost invisible top cupboard. We bet they are full to bursting with crockery and cooking implements, but you'd never know and the room feels much larger for it!
Regardless of what you want and need to store in your kitchen, be sure to maximise every bit of space possible and come up with clever storage solutions that work specifically for you. If you have a huge number of cookery books, include a bookshelf, or if you are a wine connoisseur, install a wine rack. Whatever you have the most of, accommodate it and do so in a way that will be practical and usable for you. Don't forget that making the most of a small kitchen means making it work for you in the best way possible, so use our tips, but personalise them for your specific needs!
