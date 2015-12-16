Ingenious solutions for small kitchens

We know that not everyone likes huge kitchens and that there are those who prize a smaller space, where everything is practical and functional. It really all depends on the house where you live, as to what size you have and we all have a responsibility to try to make the best possible use of the room with clever storage and practical ideas.

Having a small kitchen is nothing to be embarrassed or upset about, as with some careful planning, determined design and clever thinking, you can have not only a stunning space to prepare your food in, but one that is perfectly proportioned and immensely functional too.

Take a look at our tips for making the most of a small kitchen and see if we can help you to unlock the hidden potential in your own food prep space. Who knows, you might have a much larger kitchen than you thought!