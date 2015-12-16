Your living room can become a multi-functional space

The living room is the one room in the house where everyone is expected to come together to enjoy some communal time, so it's worth investing a lot of effort and thought into the design scheme. More than that, a living room naturally takes on a myriad of functions other than simply being a room to watch television or relax in, so you need to make sure that you have created a versatile and adaptable room!

Take a look at some of our favourite examples of a multi-functional living room and see if you could stand to switch up your décor a little!