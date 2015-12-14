A Guernsey Stonework Dream House

If it's long been your dream to own a stunningly rustic house in the country but you're concerned about finding one with enough room, brush that fear aside, as there is an architectural firm out there that appears to specialise in some of the most sympathetic additions that we have ever seen.

Far from taking heritage properties and simply grafting a new addition onto the outside, this firm is seeking out ways to integrate modern convenience with rustic charm and they are succeeding. Come with us as we take a look around one of their most beautiful projects, La Croisee.