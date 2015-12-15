A family home full of magic

Stylish home design, traditional values and a breathtakingly bold interior are just a few of the things that this stunning house offers and, when you combine them altogether, the end result is a house that is as cohesive as it is different and lovely as it is traditional looking.

While adding new portions onto existing buildings has become extremely common in recent years, we are always on the lookout for homes that demonstrate a sympathetic approach or a way of grafting new sections on that don't detract from the beauty and grace of the original building.

We're extremely thankful to have found one such property and have brought it to you today, so let's take a look at how one firm managed to make traditional design and stark monochrome the best of friends.