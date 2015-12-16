The British Barn House with an Eccentric Twist

This amazingly contemporary eco-home has been built on the grounds of a 19th century property called Oast House, which has been the client’s home for 25 years. Looking ahead to retirement, the couple have no desire to remain in a large an unmanageable home and as such, asked their design team to create something that would be low maintenance, sustainable, accessible and flexible. With this in mind, a perfect home for two has been created, that could also be extended to welcome visiting family members with ease.

What has been created is nothing short of stunning, yet also eminently practical, a combination that so rarely partners perfectly, but the house is a wonderfully visual dialogue of compromise and consideration. Flooded with natural light at all times of the day, the woodburner brings warmth and cosiness at night and boasting two bedrooms and bathrooms, both of which are suitable for disabled access, the house is welcoming and accepting of anyone who enters, so let's take a look!