An old country home with magic modern touches

Professional restoration and renovation team Rococo take charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees some good old-fashioned character and charm get re-installed into a traditional home. The secret ingredients? Storm Evolution windows, English Door Company Entrance doors and French doors.
The professionals’ client had been concerned for a good number of years about changing their windows. They desperately needed to update them as their current timber windows were rotten and beyond repair. However, they also had a strong desire to maintain the character and charm of their home.
Let’s see what they ended up with.
A spacious build, charming touches in the form of red exposed brick and green garden trimmings, and the icing on the cake: the snow-white windows and doors that stand out quite prominently.
The Storm Evolution products were exactly what the client required, a fantastic replacement for timber windows, which maintained the character and traditional aspects of the home whilst offering an increase in thermal performance and a maintenance-free future.
Undoubtedly the new windows are the main star of the show, yet don’t discount the magic added by the garden via the shrubs, trees and hanging plants. That delightful colour contrast goes a long way in spicing up the exterior façade, allowing this house to enjoy a double-take from passersby.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
As mentioned, French doors and English Door Company Entrance doors are part of the new package flaunted by the house. And as far as front entrances and first impressions go, this particular setting can definitely teach us a thing or two.
Of course let’s not forget what the new windows and doors do for the interiors paces as well – allowing fresh natural light to filter indoors, while also ensuring crystal-clear views of the surroundings (especially that ever-lush garden which hugs the house from all sides).
Magic modern touches for a charmingly traditional structure? You bet!
Let’s look at 11 ways to dress your windows.