An old country home with magic modern touches

Professional restoration and renovation team Rococo take charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees some good old-fashioned character and charm get re-installed into a traditional home. The secret ingredients? Storm Evolution windows, English Door Company Entrance doors and French doors.

The professionals’ client had been concerned for a good number of years about changing their windows. They desperately needed to update them as their current timber windows were rotten and beyond repair. However, they also had a strong desire to maintain the character and charm of their home.

Let’s see what they ended up with.