A contemporary timber home in London

Today’s homify 360° gem focuses on one of those rare creations that completely takes one’s breath away on the outside, and then still manages to keep the super-stylish look going on the inside – talk about commitment to excellence!

London-based architectural group DESIGNCUBED are in charge of this project, a private residence in Scoble Place, London. This 3-bedroom, new-build family home was built on a dark, muddy and forgotten garden backplot in Hackney. Covered in striking vertical larch cladding, this modern house blends in sympathetically with the surrounding Victorian terraces and 60's apartment blocks.

But of course this project didn’t go off without a slight hitch or two. Scroll down to find out more…