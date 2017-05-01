A contemporary timber home in London

Today’s homify 360° gem focuses on one of those rare creations that completely takes one’s breath away on the outside, and then still manages to keep the super-stylish look going on the inside – talk about commitment to excellence!
London-based architectural group DESIGNCUBED are in charge of this project, a private residence in Scoble Place, London. This 3-bedroom, new-build family home was built on a dark, muddy and forgotten garden backplot in Hackney. Covered in striking vertical larch cladding, this modern house blends in sympathetically with the surrounding Victorian terraces and 60's apartment blocks.
But of course this project didn’t go off without a slight hitch or two. Scroll down to find out more…
What a vision! We won’t go into detail about how the timber cladding adds so much texture and pattern to the outside, and how the light neutral colours offset strongly with the lush greens of the garden – you can see that perfectly well for yourself.
Speaking of the garden—the plot came with some challenges, the most pertinent being the lack of light, the dense tree cover and close proximity of the neighbours. To remedy this, the design sinks the level of the living area and kitchen, to maximise the light without blocking that of the neighbours.
Windows have been carefully placed to frame the surrounding trees, allowing light to enter the house without having to compromise on privacy.
Ceilings are high and pitched, to create a feeling of volume and space (not to mention style).
But of course this modern abode is not just about looking beautiful – it includes practical touches as well to ensure it is perfectly liveable for the modern family of today, such as underfloor heating that’s powered by an air-source heat pump.
In addition, a timber frame superstructure is highly insulated and sealed for air-tightness to keep the build as green as possible.
Notice how cleverly the sometimes-underused space underneath the staircase gets put to good use by turning it into a bookcase. Why? Rather ask ‘why not’?
And did you notice that the wooden railings complement the vertical cladding of the façade? It’s the little things that count…
