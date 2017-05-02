The quiet country home you'll wish was yours

A charming, wooden-floor house on an island that provides ample space and style? Sounds like a dream come true for many, and that is why we’ve singled out this unique little abode for today’s homify 360° discovery.

Located on Sylt, the German island in the North Sea known for its long beaches and stunning resorts, is this beautiful little home which underwent some stylish touch-ups by Home Staging Sylt GMBH – and of course we are sharing the stunning ‘after’ looks with you.