The quiet country home you'll wish was yours

A charming, wooden-floor house on an island that provides ample space and style? Sounds like a dream come true for many, and that is why we’ve singled out this unique little abode for today’s homify 360° discovery.
Located on Sylt, the German island in the North Sea known for its long beaches and stunning resorts, is this beautiful little home which underwent some stylish touch-ups by Home Staging Sylt GMBH – and of course we are sharing the stunning ‘after’ looks with you.
Already from the outside we can see what an eye-catching charmer this house is. Flaunting a modern (yet not too sleek) style, the house also treats us to a classy monochrome colour palette.
That slightly hipped roof with the patterned roof tiles and dormer windows are just icing on the cake.
Rest and relaxation are certainly two keywords the architects had in mind when conjuring up this little gem. Why else would they have included such a quaint little yard complete with pebble-clad flooring and exterior seating arrangements?
Once we float from the garden through the French doors, we find ourselves in a quaint yet delightfully-spacious open-plan layout which houses the living room, dining area and kitchen.
In true beach-house form, the interiors are decked out in soft neutrals and sport slightly rustic touches (such as the wooden floor and wicker furniture).
In keeping with the charm-filled interiors, the kitchen has been styled up with a country design, providing adequate legroom for movement, cabinets for storage and countertop surfaces for a myriad of culinary-themed activities.
It would seem that this quaint little house enjoys more than one bedroom (quite the surprise), yet they all have slightly different looks. For this particular one, the interior style opts for the same beach-like, rusty style that did so well in the living area downstairs, complete with soft earthy colours.
Notice how the sloping walls/ceiling look more like a design touch rather than an architectural necessity.
For the bathroom, a bit more sleek was included, such as the tiled flooring, glass-clad shower and modern towel railing. A touch of foliage on the tub’s edge ensures some freshness that also offsets with the light neutral colour palette, while balancing ever so subtly with the greens visible through the window.
A definite design “win” in our books!
Since we’re in a ‘nautical’ mood, let’s see 10 laid back ways to give your home beach hut vibes.