A Battersea home with the ultimate low-maintenance garden

Our newest homify 360° highlight comes to us from Portsmouth-based architects Dwell Design, and this little project of theirs focuses on a ground-floor side-return extension, as well as internal reconfigurations to a Victorian terrace in Battersea, London.
Yet it’s that back yard/garden space that really caught our hearts, and something tells us you might be equally excited about it.
So, without any further ado, shall we explore?
This ground-floor extension creates an open-plan kitchen and dining area that links with the existing living space. Bi-folding glazed doors open out onto a patio area to create strong indoor / outdoor connections.
And we are quite sure this kitchen will never ever feel dark or gloomy, or require additional natural lighting – not as long as light keeps filtering inside via those generous bi-fold doors and skylights.
This looks like a painting. Or a scene from a Hollywood TV series. Or a 3D rendering. Our point is, it’s not often one comes across a yard/garden that enjoys such a perfectly crafted look, such a magnificent lawn or such a fresh green space.
On the one hand we feel like adding in a potter or three, perhaps a tiny fishpond, and then topping it off with a stylish lounger or two to make full use of this little relaxation spot. But on the other hand, we also feel it should not be touched – it seems quite perfect the way it is.
What do you think?
The kitchen/dining area extension links up with the rest of the house via this charming hallway which includes all the right elements for a cosy and “lived-in” look. Look how all the pieces (the framed photos, the piano, the bookcases, even the fireplace) tell a story about a happy family life!
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
Even though this bathroom has nothing to do with the kitchen/dining extension or the back yard, we just couldn’t ignore it – not with those brick-pattern tiles, fresh sky-blue hues and gorgeous free-standing tub demanding attention.
A perfect example of how you don’t need to clutter a bathroom with a myriad of décor goodies in order to achieve a tasteful, charming look!
And speaking of bathroom styles, let’s see how you can go about Decorating your guest bathroom.