A Battersea home with the ultimate low-maintenance garden

Our newest homify 360° highlight comes to us from Portsmouth-based architects Dwell Design, and this little project of theirs focuses on a ground-floor side-return extension, as well as internal reconfigurations to a Victorian terrace in Battersea, London.

Yet it’s that back yard/garden space that really caught our hearts, and something tells us you might be equally excited about it.

So, without any further ado, shall we explore?