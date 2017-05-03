The 100-year-old thatched home with a surprisingly modern side

Professional restoration and renovation team ROCOCO take the wheel for today’s homify 360° classic, which sees a thatched-roof cottage in Romsey undergo some touch-ups in order to enjoy a more modern (yet not too contemporary) look that’s ripe as rain for the 21st century.

This 100-year old cottage was in desperate need of some new windows. Equally important, however, was a need to maintain the look and feel of the property, as well as improve its energy efficiency.

The result? Well, scroll down to find out more…