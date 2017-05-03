The 100-year-old thatched home with a surprisingly modern side

Professional restoration and renovation team ROCOCO take the wheel for today’s homify 360° classic, which sees a thatched-roof cottage in Romsey undergo some touch-ups in order to enjoy a more modern (yet not too contemporary) look that’s ripe as rain for the 21st century.
This 100-year old cottage was in desperate need of some new windows. Equally important, however, was a need to maintain the look and feel of the property, as well as improve its energy efficiency.
The result? Well, scroll down to find out more…
Exposed brick walls, thatched roof, and unique-yet-natural touches like climbing plants and moss-covered surfaces – definitely a charming structure that can’t be ignored.
And yet, to ensure that the house enjoys a slightly modern look and doesn’t get passed off as ‘outdated’, some Storm 2 Evolution Windows—in white wood foil—were duly fitted.
Externally sculpted Georgian bars with a Grade A plus 13 rating also saw the style and appearance of the home preserved.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
In keeping with the façade’s neutral, earthy colour palette, the new windows add some snow-white hues that make them stand out prominently, yet also blend in beautifully at the same time.
But what does the back of the house look like?
The rear side, as it turns out, presents a slightly more modern look, seeing as the (modern) roof tiles enjoy more prominence than the rustic thatched surfaces.
Add in some fresh greens, a quaint little patio with al fresco seating, and some more of those fresh-style windows, and we have a façade that is equally charming and welcoming as it is stylish and memorable.
Isn’t it amazing what a few fresh add-ons can do to the overall picture?
Speaking of styling up a space, have a look at the 15 absolute worst errors you make when painting walls.