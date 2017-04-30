We took 9 amazing ideas from one modern British garden

Don't you just love finding projects that give you all the inspiration you need, in one hit? Well that's what we have today, as we've found one very British garden that encompasses so many cool touches and ideas that we don't need to look any further for ideas for our own outdoor spaces!

The landscape architect that curated this terrifically welcoming and enjoyable space was clearly invested in designing something truly spectacular and if you are thinking about a garden revamp of your own, before the heady summer months, then come and take a look at what we have gleaned from it.

Disclaimer: you might be about to experience serious garden envy!