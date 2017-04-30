We took 9 amazing ideas from one modern British garden

Don't you just love finding projects that give you all the inspiration you need, in one hit? Well that's what we have today, as we've found one very British garden that encompasses so many cool touches and ideas that we don't need to look any further for ideas for our own outdoor spaces!
The landscape architect that curated this terrifically welcoming and enjoyable space was clearly invested in designing something truly spectacular and if you are thinking about a garden revamp of your own, before the heady summer months, then come and take a look at what we have gleaned from it.
Disclaimer: you might be about to experience serious garden envy!
There we were thinking that you had to have a really colourful garden for it to look amazing, but this garden proves that a muted colour scheme is just as impactful! Green, wood and pale tones are all you need!
A great garden isn't predicated on having just one large lawn that is in tip-top condition, as smaller segments of grass can look amazingly stylish, not to mention modern! The boxy sections here look so cool!
If nothing else, we can see now that we really need to have a patio area in out gardens. Regardless of how big or small a patio is, it adds so much potential for outdoor enjoyment and really brings a space together, around a focal point.
White tropical plants and vibrant blooms look great, they take a lot of maintaining and can vary in terms of successful planting. For a really beautiful garden, whatever the time of year, we think this space has it dialled-in, with evergreen plants!
It's not big news that a pergola will look beautiful in a garden, but this particular one really emphasises the point! It also shows that you don;t need a fancy, over the top design, as a simple wooden frame can be enough.
So many of us are busy looking for the latest and greatest exterior paint colours to use that we are forgetting a key point; natural wood looks fantastic! This garden has sought to pare back on the fashionable colours and finishes and it's a great reminder that we should do the same.
We used to think that borders needed to be bustling, full and really thick in order to be impactful, but wow! This garden has shown us the error of our ways, as the simple and symmetrical planting here adds such elegance and charm.
Lovely! We always assumed that focal points in gardens needed to be something huge or really fancy, but how wrong we were! A simple high-level planter, with a spotlight, is absolutely enough as a main feature, especially with a natural wood backdrop!
Water features tend to be luxury additions, by their very nature, but you don't have to negate simplicity. We now see that an understated water feature adds class and sophistication, even without fancy stonework or 'look at me' lighting!
What a garden! For even more outdoor space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to design your garden if you're stuck on a slope.