Brilliant British Mews Refurbishment

It's impossible to deny the charm and kerb appeal of traditional Mews properties, such as this great example, located in the desirable location of South Kensington. The experts at GK Architects have added a new mansard roof and completely refurbished this home, bringing it back to life and transforming the interiors from drab and dated to beautifully modern.
The house is light, spacious and ready for the new occupants to move straight in and make their mark with some personal touches. Let's take a closer look at this hidden gem in the heart of the city…
The classic façade of this mews house has been lovingly preserved and freshened up with a fresh coat of paint. The cream and white tones are offset by the glossy black door, which lends an exclusive appearance to the exterior.
The large windows allow buckets of natural light to illuminate every room on both floors, though the modern blinds are a wise choice for a house with an entrance way directly off the street as they keep the interiors hidden from prying eyes.
Light timber floorboards have been chosen to give the room an elegant and classic feel. The white walls and skirting boards make the room appear bigger, emphasising the natural light entering through the large windows.
Spotlights have been dispersed in lines along the ceiling to provide a soft light that isn't overwhelming. Dispersed, white light is perfect for creating a pleasant ambience and is preferable to a single, central hanging light that directs all the brightness to one spot in the room.
The kitchen draws on current trends, displaying a cool, modern, monochrome colour scheme. The white cabinets are sleek and well-integrated into the small but perfectly formed kitchen.
The white tiles form an extended splashback, ideal for preventing stains or condensation marks on the wall from cooking. A stark contrast is created between the tiles and the glossy black work tops, which creates drama and distinction in this minimalist kitchen.
The smooth lines and pearly white surface of the bathtub recalls the shape of worn shells on the beach, and looks positively inviting as if encouraging us to take a long relaxing soak. The neutral colour scheme works to similar effect, with the same dispersed spotlights that we saw in the kitchen contributing to a relaxing ambience.
There is a perfect balance between classic and modern design in the bathroom, with traditional white fittings receiving a contemporary update in the form of small details, such as the taps and plugs.
The loft space has been fully utilised, boasting a tastefully decorated bedroom that just needs a few personal touches to complete the look. Cream and off-white tones create a greater sense of space and maximise the light in the room.
A carpet has been chosen above timber floorboards to make the room cosier and warmer during the winter months. To the right you can see that there's even a walk-in wardrobe! What more could you want from a bedroom?
