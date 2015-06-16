Brilliant British Mews Refurbishment

It's impossible to deny the charm and kerb appeal of traditional Mews properties, such as this great example, located in the desirable location of South Kensington. The experts at GK Architects have added a new mansard roof and completely refurbished this home, bringing it back to life and transforming the interiors from drab and dated to beautifully modern.

The house is light, spacious and ready for the new occupants to move straight in and make their mark with some personal touches. Let's take a closer look at this hidden gem in the heart of the city…