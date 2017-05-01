A step-by-step guide to buying your own home

Buying a house can seem like a daunting and overwhelming endeavour, but the key to success is splitting the task up into manageable chunks and tackling them one at a time. While estate agents are always on hand to offer advice as to how you can get the house of your dreams, you might like to get some, how can we put it, more impartial information, which is why we've put together this handy step-by-step guide to home buying. Come and take a look and see just how simple the process can be, if you break it down!