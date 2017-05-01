Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to make the most of your garden this summer

Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Summer is on the horizon and the days are getting warmer, so you need to start thinking about ways to make the most of your garden! Gone are the days when simply popping a towel on your lawn and sunbathing at the weekends was all your garden was good for, as people are increasingly looking to spend more and more time outside! 

You don't need to be a professional gardener to know that a gorgeous outdoor space is a fantastic opportunity for good health and fabulous aesthetics, not to mention fun times, so come with us now as we give you some tips for enjoying your garden just that little bit more! 

1. Try your hand at alfresco dining!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Why stay indoors for dinner when the weather is gorgeous? Get a dining set outside and start serving your meals in the bright sunshine and fresh air!

2. Enjoy fireside warmth.

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

Even in summer, the evenings can get a little bit nippy, so installing a stylish firepit is a great idea. You can huddle around it and not waste any of those lovely long summer days!

3. Keep pests at bay.

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY GardenAccessories & decoration
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH

THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY

Whatever you plan to do in your garden, you need to think about minimising the impact of pests. A simple and natural method is to light a few citronella candles and scatter them around where you are hanging out.

4. Bring some interior design outside.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

We are loving the modern trend of decorating gardens as though they are an extension of a home's interior! Comfy, stylish cushions, throws and furniture really add extra style and a personal touch.

5. Become a barbecue savant.

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

If the weather is good, you have no excuse to not get practicing with the barbecue. You can perfect your marinades, get your grilling times dialled-in and get ready to delight friends and family with your cooking skills!

6. Play games outdoors.

Bespoke Mediterranean Backgammon, Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd

Bespoke Mediterranean Backgammon

Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd
Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd
Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd

Lawn games are SO much fun in summer, so start collecting some toys now! Giant Jenga, Twister, chess… anything goes and the best part of all is that if you take a tumble, it won't hurt on the grass!

7. Reinvent your whole garden.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

You might be loving all of these ideas, but thinking that your garden is a little lacklustre to execute them yourself. If that is the case, why not spend this summer giving your garden a total overhaul? It's great cardio and you'll really get a kick out of the satisfaction.

8. Grow your own.

Vegetable garden Roeder Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

Vegetable garden

Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

How about making this the summer that you finally start growing some of your own fruit and veg? You've probably been meaning to have a go for a while, like most of us, so get yourself some raised beds in place, source summer seeds and get to it!

9. Install lots of seating.

Terrace with furniture Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Terrace with furniture

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

Summer is the perfect time to add a whole range of seating options to your garden. Sofas, hammocks, secluded shady spots and even sun loungers will all encourage you to get outside more often!

10. Have a focal point.

Stream Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist Modern garden
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist

Stream

Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist
Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist

Finally, if you want to really enjoy your garden this summer, you need to treat yourself to a gorgeous focal point that you'll be unable to resist going outside to stare at! How about something really indulgent and striking, like some garden sculptures? Yes please!

Are you ready to spend summer in your garden?

