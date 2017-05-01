10 ways to make the most of your garden this summer

Summer is on the horizon and the days are getting warmer, so you need to start thinking about ways to make the most of your garden! Gone are the days when simply popping a towel on your lawn and sunbathing at the weekends was all your garden was good for, as people are increasingly looking to spend more and more time outside!
You don't need to be a professional gardener to know that a gorgeous outdoor space is a fantastic opportunity for good health and fabulous aesthetics, not to mention fun times, so come with us now as we give you some tips for enjoying your garden just that little bit more!
Why stay indoors for dinner when the weather is gorgeous? Get a dining set outside and start serving your meals in the bright sunshine and fresh air!
Even in summer, the evenings can get a little bit nippy, so installing a stylish firepit is a great idea. You can huddle around it and not waste any of those lovely long summer days!
Whatever you plan to do in your garden, you need to think about minimising the impact of pests. A simple and natural method is to light a few citronella candles and scatter them around where you are hanging out.
We are loving the modern trend of decorating gardens as though they are an extension of a home's interior! Comfy, stylish cushions, throws and furniture really add extra style and a personal touch.
If the weather is good, you have no excuse to not get practicing with the barbecue. You can perfect your marinades, get your grilling times dialled-in and get ready to delight friends and family with your cooking skills!
Lawn games are SO much fun in summer, so start collecting some toys now! Giant Jenga, Twister, chess… anything goes and the best part of all is that if you take a tumble, it won't hurt on the grass!
You might be loving all of these ideas, but thinking that your garden is a little lacklustre to execute them yourself. If that is the case, why not spend this summer giving your garden a total overhaul? It's great cardio and you'll really get a kick out of the satisfaction.
How about making this the summer that you finally start growing some of your own fruit and veg? You've probably been meaning to have a go for a while, like most of us, so get yourself some raised beds in place, source summer seeds and get to it!
Summer is the perfect time to add a whole range of seating options to your garden. Sofas, hammocks, secluded shady spots and even sun loungers will all encourage you to get outside more often!
Finally, if you want to really enjoy your garden this summer, you need to treat yourself to a gorgeous focal point that you'll be unable to resist going outside to stare at! How about something really indulgent and striking, like some garden sculptures? Yes please!
