The London extension that feels like a holiday

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes on a rather colourful look – literally. Courtesy of London-based team DESIGNCUBED comes a kitchen extension that reminds us how important colours are – and we are not referring to earthy or neutral hues, but funky and vivid tones like blues, pinks, greens and oranges to provide both style and character.
Oh, and did we mention that the kitchen opens up onto a charming terrace and lush garden?
We’ll start this tour on the outside, standing in that lush garden and taking in the tile-floor terrace which spills forth from the extension.
And it’s only a matter of pulling aside those bi-fold doors to allow the exterior freshness and colourful interiors to mix and mingle.
Speaking of colourful…
We are certainly madly in love with those patchwork floor tiles! How often do you encounter a modern space which lets its hair down via such patterned, colourful touches? Most of the time, such tiles can only be glimpsed against a wall or a backsplash – it’s not often that they provide some character to the floor.
Notice how the colours and patterns of the tiles enhance the ones on the furniture and décor pieces – a definite delight.
Of course all the colour in the world won’t be able to provide a practical kitchen – it is a working space, first and foremost.
Fortunately, the heart of this particular home has no qualms about being underused, for it provides all the necessities in an abundance of style: countertop surfaces for dish prepping; cabinetry for storage; a strong dose of both natural- and artificial lighting (love that skylight!); and high-quality appliances to ensure even the most intricate multi-course meal goes off without a hitch.
Part of the kitchen’s open-plan layout is the dining area, announced via the caramel-toned timber table and matching chairs. Yet, these earthy-hued elements only serve to make the vibrant colours of the décor and floor tiles come to life even more, not to mention how cheerful those colours are when paired with the sleek-white kitchen.
It’s like a modern colouring book coming to stylish and charming life!
