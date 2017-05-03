The London extension that feels like a holiday

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes on a rather colourful look – literally. Courtesy of London-based team DESIGNCUBED comes a kitchen extension that reminds us how important colours are – and we are not referring to earthy or neutral hues, but funky and vivid tones like blues, pinks, greens and oranges to provide both style and character.

Oh, and did we mention that the kitchen opens up onto a charming terrace and lush garden?