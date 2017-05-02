10 expert tips for an impressive garden lawn

Have you ever wondered how some people seem to have luscious lawns that totally overshadow your own? We do! We got fed up of envying carpet-soft grass, so did our research to find out exactly how you can get the professionally maintained look for your lawn! All of these tips are gardener approved and if you follow them to the letter, your garden lawn will be bursting into life before you know it!
Let's get started, so we can be ready for summer!
Instead of giving your lawn a smattering of water everyday, professionals recommend that you water more thoroughly and less often. Twice a week should be sufficient, if you give it a good soak.
Don;t simple mow in the same direction every time, as this will weaken your grass. You should aim to start in a different spot every other mow and work in totally different directions, to get a more even cut.
When it comes to mowing your lawn, you need to make sure that your machinery is up to the task. Blades should be sharpened regularly, so the cut rather than drag and strimmers should be checked to ensure enough cutting wire has been pulled through.
We hadn't heard of this tip before, but apparently corn gluten meal is a nutrient-dense fertiliser alternative that will do away with nasty chemicals and give your lawn the deep-feed that it craves. Any good garden centre should stock it, so you won't struggle to find it!
Scattering a thing layer of screened compost over your lawn will help it to really soak up all the water and nutrients that you inject, but do make sure it is screened properly. You should be looking for a fine material that can simply lay on your lawn and fall in between the grass blades.
This is a controversial topic, as so many people don't subscribe to mulching, but we think it's a good idea. A thin layer on your lawn will protect it form frost and help to add in some rich and natural nutrients that are hard to find in chemical fertilisers, for example.
So many of us make the mistake of cutting our lawns way too short! You need to refer to your grass seed packets, as they will give you a run-down of the preferred blade height for a healthy lawn and when you consider that grass roots are super long, you need to be sure that you're not cutting into them!
This is a common sense tip, as well as a professional one. If you've ever tried to cut wet grass, you'll know what hard work it is, but it can also damage the lawn, as soft soil will make the roots more prevalent to being pulled up. Wait for a dry day, mow and then water!
Speaking of watering your lawn, while you want to water deeply and less frequently, don't go overboard! Too much moisture will damage your lawn and if you get sodden patches, they will be a nightmare to rectify. A sprinkler system, set off twice a week is a great way to go and it takes all the hard work out of watering.
Finally, if you've ever seen those hilarious gardening shoes that slip over your normal footwear and have spikes on the bottom, it's time to grab a pair! Aerating your lawn with spiked shoes is a wonderful way to enrich the soil and support healthy string growth. Spring and autumn are the best seasons to do this, as they aren't too cold or hot and the process will strengthen your grass for the coming season.
For more beautiful garden advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before.