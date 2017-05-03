13 painting secrets the pros don't want you to know

We're not trying to out professional painters and decorators of their job, we promise, but there are some top tips that they might not want you to know. And, being that we can't keep a secret, we're going to tell you all of them today!

Painting furniture or walls is a DIY task that many of us assume we are fully capable of, but a few poor finishes are enough to really take the wind out of our sails, which is why we wanted to know how you get the professional look, without having to pay a huge amount.

Come and take a look at all the steps you need to be taking for a perfect paint finish and be sure to bookmark this article so you can refer back when you next tackle some home improvements!